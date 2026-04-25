Four Home Runs Propel Binghamton Past Erie

Published on April 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (7-11) dominated game four of the six-game series, taking down the Erie SeaWolves (7-12) 10-2, from Mirabito Stadium. The Rumble Ponies trail in the series 3-1.

On a Friday night filled with dinosaurs in prehistoric night inside Mirabito Stadium, it was a home run derby as the Ponies blasted four homers, the most in a game this season.

In the first inning, catcher Chris Suero (4) hit a no-doubt solo home run over the left field wall to make it 1-0. An inning later, third baseman Nick Lorusso (2) left the yard on another solo shot to give Binghamton a 2-0 lead.

Binghamton did not use the home run in the third inning as first baseman Vincent Perozo, in his Rumble Ponies debut, hit a sacrifice fly, but in the fourth inning, second baseman A.J. Ewing (2) deposited his second home run in 24 hours. It was a two-run shot, which went 384 feet and made it 7-1 Binghamton. One inning later, left fielder Jose Ramos drilled an opposite-field two-run blast over the right field wall to make it 9-1 Rumble Ponies.

Right-hander Brendan Girton (1-1) made his fourth start of the year, and it was his best, going a season high 5.0 innings pitched and just allowing one run while punching out five batters. In the series, every Binghamton starter has gone at least five innings and allowed two earned runs or fewer.

Erie got on the board in the fourth inning using an RBI groundout from third baseman Izaac Pacheco. In the sixth inning, Binghamton left-hander Jefry Yan, who pitched one inning, threw a wild pitch, allowing center fielder Brett Callahan to score, cutting the Binghamton lead to 9-2.

The Rumble Ponies scored their 10th run of the game in the bottom of the eighth inning. Nick Lorusso led things off with a lead-off double, being just a triple shy of the cycle, and later in the inning Wyatt Young hit a sacrifice fly to make it 10-2. The Ponies scored double-digit runs for the fourth time this year and used 12 hits to do it.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Erie Seawolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: A.J. Ewing hit his second Double-A homer (1-for-3, R, HR, 3 RBI)...Nick Lorusso was a triple shy of the cycle (3-for-4, 3 R, HR)...Wyatt Young tallied a multi-hit game for his third multi-hit game of the year (2-for-3, RBI)...Brendan Girton got his first win and tallied season highs in innings and tied for strikeouts (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO).







Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2026

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