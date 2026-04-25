Yard Goats Sink Sea Dogs 5-1 in Maine

Published on April 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Portland, Maine - Andy Perez and Zach Kokoska each hit two-run homers, and Blake Adams fired four scoreless innings in relief as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 5-1 on Friday night at Delta Dental Park in Portland, Maine. Perez gave Hartford a 2-0 lead with his first Double-A homer in the first inning and Kokoska connected on his third in the fifth inning. The Yard Goats have won three of the first four games in Portland.

The Yard Goats took a 2-0 lead two batters into the game against Sea Dogs starter and reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, John Holobetz. Dyan Jorge led off the game with a single and Andy Perez followed with a two-run homer into the right field pavilion, giving the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs made it 2-1 on Ronald Rosario's RBI single in the second inning off Hartford starter Alberto Pacheco. Pacheco then put together a stretch of retiring eight straight batters and nine of ten over the next two innings.

The Yard Goats added two runs in the fifth inning to make it a 4-1 game. Zach Kokoska cranked a two-run homer, his third of the season, scoring Jose Torres who reached on a single. Kokoska's home run went over the center field fence, his 35-career home run for the Yard Goats, two shy of tying the franchise record.

Hartford reliever Blake Adams entered in the fifth inning and hurled a 1-2-3 frame, setting the tone for his outing. He fired four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, a walk and four strikeouts. Victor Juarez closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game road trip on Saturday afternoon (1:00 PM) in Portland, Maine. RHP Eiberson Castellano will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2026

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