Perez Homer Leads Yard Goats to Victory over Fightin Phils

Published on April 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Andy Perez smashed a two-run home run and Yard Goats starter Connor Staine fired five scoreless innings as the Hartford Yard Goats defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 3-1 on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park. The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when Andy Perez crushed a two-run home run, giving the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead. Reading scored a run in the eighth inning on a balk, making the score 2-1. The Yard Goats added to their lead in the eighth when a throwing error from Fightin Phils catcher Kehden Hettiger allowed GJ Hill to score, and make the score 3-1. Yard Goats reliever Victor Juarez entered the game with one out in the bottom of the eighth and retired the five batters he faced in order to secure the win and earn his fourth save of the season.

Hartford opened the scoring in the bottom of the sixth when Perez crushed a two-run home run, his second of the season, off Reading starter Adam Seminaris, giving the Yard Goats a 2-0 lead.

Staine was phenomenal, firing five scoreless innings for his longest outing of the season. Staine recorded four strikeouts and allowed just one hit while walking three Reading hitters.

Reading scored their first and only run of the game in the top of the eighth when Bryan Rincon scored on a balk from Yard Goats reliever Victor Juarez, cutting the Yard Goats lead to 2-1.

The Yard Goats added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth when Hill stole third and then scored on a throwing error from Fightin Phils catcher Kehden Hettiger, extending the Hartford lead to 3-1.

The Yard Goats continue their six game series against the Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday night at 7:10 pm. It's Most Improved Student Night! LHP Konner Eaton will start for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Kyle Brnovich who will take the mound for the Flying Squirrels. The game will be streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.







Eastern League Stories from April 28, 2026

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