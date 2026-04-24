Yard Goats Denied Third Straight Win with 10-Inning Loss

Published on April 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Portland, Maine - Max Ferguson cracked an RBI single in the 10th inning, scoring Miguel Bleis, as the Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 5-4 on Thursday night at Delta Dental Park in Portland, Maine. Hartford had a 4-2 lead in the 9th inning before Red Sox prospect Franklin Arias smashed a two-run homer to send the game into extra innings. The Yard Goats established a new franchise record with nine stolen bases as a team.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning when Dyan Jorge scored on a double steal from third base. After the Sea Dogs tied the game in the fourth inning, Hartford took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning on another stolen base and throwing error that went into center field, allowing Andy Perez to score. Portland tied the game 2-2 with a run in the bottom of the inning on an infield grounder.

The Yard Goats took a 4-2 lead with a pair of runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by an RBI single by Roc Riggio and a bases-loaded walk by Jorge.

Hartford had a 4-2 lead going to the 9th inning and was three outs away from a third consecutive win. Max Ferguson who entered the game as a defensive replacement led off the ninth inning with a single. Franklin Arias followed with a game-tying two-run homer into the screen above the Maine Monster in left field.

The Sea Dogs scored the game winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning on Max Ferguson's bases loaded RBI single, scoring Miguel Bleis.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game road trip on Friday night (6:00 PM) in Portland, Maine. LHP Alberto Pacheco will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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