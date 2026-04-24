Late Long Balls Carry Curve to Second Straight Win

Published on April 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - Keiner Delgado hit his second career Grand Slam and totaled five runs batted in in an 11-2 win for the Curve over the Harrisburg Senators.

Delgado's Grand Slam in the seventh inning broke a 3-2 game wide open and into Altoona's favor. After Delgado slammed a ball off the right field video board, Javier Rivas hammered his second home run of the season to push the lead to 8-2 lead. It was the first set of back-to-back homers hit by Altoona. The Curve put the game away with a two-run homer from Will Taylor in the eighth inning.

Altoona set season-highs in runs (11), hits (13) and home runs in a game (three) on Thursday night.

Tyrone Yulie earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief following Po-Yu Chen. Chen struck out four in 4.0 innings and allowed just one earned run in the fourth start of the season. Cy Nielson struck out three over two scoreless frames of relief and Josh Loeschorn wrapped up the win with a scoreless ninth inning.

In addition to the 13 hits, Altoona's offense drew 11 walks off Harrisburg pitchers. Duce Gourson walked three times and stole a base in the win. Taylor, Jack Brannigan, Derek Berg, Delgado and Rivas each recorded multi-hit efforts at the plate.

The Curve and Harrisburg Senators continue their week-long series on Friday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. Altoona will send LHP Dominic Perachi to the mound, while the Senators plan to start LHP Jackson Kent.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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