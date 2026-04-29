Curve Top Tree Line in 10-9 Win

Published on April 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Altoona slugged four homers and Curve pitchers struck out 14 batters on their way to a 10-9 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Pirates infielder Jared Triolo, playing his first game with the Curve on his rehab assignment, went 3-for-4 with a walk and a three-run homer out of the top spot in the batting order. Though, Triolo was not the only Curve hitter to have a big night at the plate. Shortstop Jack Brannigan slammed two homers, including a three-run shot in the third inning to push Altoona into the lead, and a solo shot in the fourth. It was Brannigan's fourth career multi-homer game and first with Altoona.

The Curve built a 9-1 lead through five innings, on the strength of the long ball. After Triolo hit his three-run homer in the fifth, Duce Gourson followed him with a solo shot. Gourson finished the night 2-for-5 and combined with Brannigan and Triolo to go 8-for-12 with eight RBI and three walks in the top three spots in the batting order.

Connor Wietgrefe earned the win with five innings of one-run ball. Wietgrefe, who didn't permit his first hit until the fourth inning, struck out six and allowed just five baserunners in his outing. In two starts this season against Richmond, Wietgrefe has thrown 11 innings and allowed just two runs.

Richmond, however, refused to put their bats away despite the eight-run deficit. The Flying Squirrels scored five times off Tyrone Yulie in the sixth and plated three runs against Jaden Woods across the eighth and ninth innings. Cy Nielson earned his first save of the season when he struck out pinch-hitter Aeverson Arteaga with the tying run at second base in the ninth.

Titus Dumitru and Will Taylor each picked up two hits to contribute to a season-high 15 hits for the Curve offense. Altoona also drew six walks in the victory.

The Curve continue their series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Peyton Stumbo will start for the Curve with LHP Joe Whitman.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from April 28, 2026

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