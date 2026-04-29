Sea Dogs Fall to Patriots

Published on April 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Bridgewater Township, NJ - The Portland Sea Dogs (11-10) fell 2-1 to the Somerset Patriots (8-13) on Tuesday evening, their third consecutive game decided by a margin of one run.

RHP Gage Ziehl had an excellent outing against his former organization, allowing two runs on two solo homers, both by Marco Luciano, five total hits and no walks through 7.0 innings of work. Ziehl did not face more than four batters in a single inning. Franklin Arias went two-for-five and drove in the Sea Dogs' lone run of the night, his team-leading 18th RBI of the season. He also stole a base.

The scoring got started in the bottom of the second inning, when Marco Luciano got a hold of a fastball and sent it out of the park to put Somerset in front, 1-0.

That score remained until the seventh inning, despite a significant number of Sea Dogs base hits and runners up to that point. Will Turner led off the inning with a single and successfully stole second to put himself in scoring position. Arias muscled a blooper to left field, shattering his bat in the process, but it was enough to drive in Turner and tie the game, 1-1.

The tie did not last long, as Luciano sent his second homer of the day out of the ballpark with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Ziehl closed out the inning with a strikeout, his third of the day.

Down by one in the top of the ninth, Max Ferguson led off the inning with a flyout before Will Turner, the team leader in walks, took a base on balls to stand aboard first. Tyler McDonough pinch hit for Ahbram Liendo at the bottom of the order and grounded out to the second baseman, advancing Turner to scoring position. With two outs, Franklin Arias stepped up to try to keep the game alive and struck out, ending the game.

RHP Kelly Austin (2-1, 6.23 ERA) earned the win, allowing one run on two hits in 2.0 innings of work. RHP Gage Ziehl (1-2, 5.59 ERA) was given the loss despite his overall solid day on the mound. LHP Will Brian (S, 2) earned the save.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots meet again tomorrow at 11:05 am for a double header, as they are slated to make up the game that was postponed due to weather on April 5th. Each game will be seven innings, and the second game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. RHP Blake Wehunt (0-1, 15.43 ERA) will start game one for the Sea Dogs, with their game two starter still to be announced. For the Patriots, RHP Cade Smith (0-1, 7.11 ERA) will start game one, and RHP Gerrit Cole (NR), on a Major League rehab assignment from the New York Yankees, will start game two.







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