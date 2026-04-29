Rumble Ponies No-Hit by Four New Hampshire Pitchers

Published on April 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Manchester, N.H. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (8-13) get no-hit by five New Hampshire pitchers and fall in game one to the Fisher Cats (11-8) from Delta Dental Stadium, 6-0.

Right-hander Jackson Wentworth (2-1), right-hander Nate Garkow, right-hander Irv Carter IV, and left-hander Kai Peterson combined to throw New Hampshire's third nine-inning no-hitter in franchise history and fifth overall no-hitter. The Ponies have been no-hit twice this season, each in the last nine days.

Wentworth went 4.2 innings, walking four and striking out four. Garkow pitched 1.1 innings, walking one and striking out one; Carter IV pitched two no-hit innings, walking four, but he struck out four. Peterson closed things out in the ninth inning to complete the no-hitter.

New Hampshire got on the board first in the bottom of the fourth inning as right fielder Jace Bohrofen striped an RBI single to right field to score first baseman Jackson Hornung, who led off the inning with a double. Three batters later, left fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. stepped in with the bases loaded and nobody out and drove in Bohrofen on a single to left field. Second baseman Cutter Coffey then laced an RBI double to make it 4-0 Fisher Cats.

Left-hander Zach Thornton (0-2) made his fourth start for Binghamton, and it resulted in a season low 4.2 innings pitched and a season high five earned runs allowed. Thornton struck out four batters and walked three, which is also a season high.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Bohrofen tallied a solo home run off Thornton, his seventh of the season. Thornton came back out to the mound in the fifth inning after having 75 pitches and throwing 30 of them in the four-run fourth inning. Bohrofen was a triple shy of the cycle, and the Fisher Cats led 5-0 as Thornton and left-hander Gabby Rodriguez retired the next two batters.

Right-hander Kevin Gowdy took the mound for Binghamton in the bottom of the seventh inning and surrendered a lead-off single to center fielder Ismael Munguia, and two batters later, Borfin reached on an error from Gowdy as he dropped a throw from first baseman JT Schwartz at the bag, and it scored a run to make it 6-0 New Hampshire.

Right-hander Irv Carter IV came into pitch in the seventh inning for New Hampshire and was faced with a big jam in the eighth. With one on base with two outs, he walked right fielder Jose Ramos and designated Kevin Parada on eight pitches to load the bases. Schwartz came to the plate, but Carter IV struck him out on three pitches for his fourth punchout. The Ponies stranded the bases loaded in the fourth inning as well, when they held the bases loaded with no outs.

Left-hander Kai Peterson took the hill in the ninth inning, and after surrendering a lead-off walk to Nick Lorusso, Binghamton's 10th walk of the night, he retired the next three to complete the no-hitter.

The Rumble Ponies continue a seven-game series in a doubleheader on Wednesday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, from Delta Dental Stadium against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays). First pitch of game one is set for 5:00 p.m., and game two will begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one. The game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Jacob Reimer (0-for-2, 2 BB)...Chris Suero (0-for-2, 2 BB)...Zach Thoronton (0-2), (4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO)...Gabby Rodriguez (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO).







Eastern League Stories from April 28, 2026

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