Senators Blank RubberDucks, Take Series Opener 3-0

Published on April 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







AKRON, Ohio - The Senators (14-7) tossed their third shutout of the season, taking the series opener from the RubberDucks (13-9) 3-0. It was the first nine-inning shutout of the season.

LHP Alex Clemmey (2-1) dazzled across six innings. He retired the first 14 batters he faced and didn't allow a hit until there were two outs in the sixth.

In all, Clemmey allowed only one hit, walked two and struck out six.

LHP Jared Simpson followed with two scoreless innings. He allowed one hit but faced the minimum with help from a double play.

RHP Erick Mejia (3) earned the save with a scoreless ninth. He also allowed one hit but faced the minimum from a double play started with a diving stop by INF Kervin Pichardo at third.

Harrisburg scored a run in each the second, fifth and seventh innings. C Caleb Lomavita and Pichardo each drove in runs with a sac fly.

In the seventh, INF Seaver King knocked in his team-leading 20th RBI with a base hit that scored OF Johnathon Thomas.

The Senators had ten hits in the win.

Game two of the series comes at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday night. RHP Davian Garcia is scheduled to make the start.







Eastern League Stories from April 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.