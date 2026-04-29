Fightin Phils Drop 3-1 Pitcher's Duel in Hartford

Published on April 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (10-11) managed just two hits on a night where the Hartford Yard Goats (9-12) won the six-game series opener 3-1. Two days after the Yard Goats were no-hit by the Portland Sea Dogs to end last week's action, their pitching showed up on a night where offense would be at a premium.

Despite both sides putting a handful of baserunners on, neither group found a way to score through the first six innings.

Hartford starter Connor Staine rolled through the first five frames, as the hard-throwing righty allowed just one hit while walking three and striking out four for a no-decision.

The Yard Goats struck in the seventh inning, as Andy Perez (2) throttled a two-run home run into the right field seats, scoring Dyan Jorge. This came after Jorge drew a walk, the first and only free pass Fightins southpaw Adam Seminaris allowed all game. Despite the quality start, Seminaris left the game after six innings with a 2-0 deficit. He allowed just two earned runs on four hits with one walk and six punchouts.

In the seventh inning, Raylin Heredia accounted for the team's second hit of the game (both of them his) on a double off the right field wall. Kehden Hettiger made solid contact with two outs, but he lined out directly to Andy Perez to push the game to the seventh inning stretch.

Reading clawed back in the eighth frame, as Al Pedrique's squad had to get creative to get onto the scoreboard. Bryan Rincon reached on a walk. He then stole second base, advanced to third on an overthrow and trotted the final 90 feet on a balk. The Yard Goats returned the favor, as GJ Hill drew a walk, stole second base, nabbed third and then advanced home on a Hettiger throwing error that sailed into left field. This made the score 3-1 with Reading down to its final three outs.

The Fightin Phils would go down in order to drop game one of six at Dunkin' Park.

Seminaris (1-2) took his second loss of the season despite going six innings, while Hartford reliever Evan Shawver (1-0) got the victory after allowing one unearned run on one hit with a pair of strikeouts in 2.1 innings of play.

Heredia was 2-for-3 and supplied Reading with both of its hits in the evening. Perez, who now has an Eastern League best 29 hits in 20 contests, was the difference on a night where he went 2-for-3 with his two-run shot.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 7:10 p.m. RHP Kyle Brnovich will start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Konner Eaton for Hartford. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 5, through Sunday, May 10, against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Tuesday is an 11 AM Education Day Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. Wednesday features a 90's Baseball Tribute with "Sandlot" Cobranded Merchandise Available. Thursday night is an Animated Racecar Tribute with "Cars" Cobranded Merchandise Available. Friday night features fireworks, sponsored by you local Kia dealers. Saturday is the first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show of the season, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, honoring our Extraordinary Staff During Nurses and Hospital Week. The series ends Sunday with a Mother's Day Tote Bag giveaway for the first 2,000 women 18 & older, presented by Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 28, 2026

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