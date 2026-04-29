History: New Hampshire Spins Fifth No-Hitter Since 2004

Published on April 28, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Jackson Wentworth, Nate Garkow, Irv Carter, and Kai Peterson combined to throw the fifth no-hitter in Fisher Cats history, as New Hampshire blanked the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium, 6-0. Tuesday's combined nine-inning no-hitter is New Hampshire's second in franchise history and their first since May 21, 2012.

New Hampshire (11-8) starter Jackson Wentworth tossed the first 4-2/3 innings and struck out four batters. Wentworth escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth to keep the no-hitter intact. Garkow (W, 3-0) followed with 1-1/3 innings and secured his third win of the season. Carter pitched the seventh and eighth inning and escaped a bases-loaded situation in his last frame. Despite a leadoff walk, Peterson recorded three flyouts in the ninth and finished off the no-hitter.

Tonight's top takeaways:

New Hampshire secured their fifth no-hitter in franchise history. The nine-inning no-hitter is New Hampshire's first since May 21, 2012. Second combined nine-inning no-hitter since 2004. Second-straight season New Hampshire has thrown a no-hitter. Jackson Hornung and Jace Bohrofen both extend on-base streaks in the win (18). Jace Bohrofen finished a triple shy of the cycle. Cutter Coffey snapped a 0-for-19 stretch with a two-run double in the fourth. Starter Jackson Wentworth has pitched in a combined no-hitter in both college and professional. (While at Kansas State, Wentworth tossed the final two frames on a no-hitter against Cincinnati on March 8, 2023.)

New Hampshire's offense awoke in the bottom of the fourth. After first baseman Jackson Hornung doubled, outfielder Jace Bohrofen ripped an RBI single. Infielder Sean Keys singled and designated hitter Aaron Parker walked to load the bases. A bloop single from outfielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. and a two-run double from second baseman Cutter Coffey made it 4-0.

In the fifth, Bohrofen (7) slugged a solo blast and extended the Fisher Cats' lead. New Hampshire added their final run in the seventh. Center fielder Ismael Munguia single and advanced to second on a ground out. He scored one batter later on an error which extended the Cat's lead to 6-0.

The series continues Wednesday, April 29 as New Hampshire and Binghamton play a doubleheader with game one slated for 5:05 PM. Fisher Cats RHP Chris McElvain (0-0, 4.85 ERA) will start game one and the Rumble Ponies will counter with RHP Will Watson (0-3, 4.96 ERA). RHP Joander Suarez will start game two for Binghamton as New Hampshire's game two starter is to be determined.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from April 28, 2026

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