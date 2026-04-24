Keys Breaks Cats' April Home Run Record as Losing Skid Is Snapped

Published on April 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







READING, PA - Sean Keys homered in consecutive at-bats in the second and third inning, setting a New Hampshire franchise record for home runs in April, as the Fisher Cats bested the Reading Fightin Phils, 6-4, Thursday night from FirstEnergy Stadium. Ismael Munguia also went deep for New Hampshire, who used four pitchers to snap a three-game losing streak.

New Hampshire (9-7) starter Gage Stanifer tossed four innings and allowed two runs on four hits while walking three and striking out four. Nate Garkow (W, 2-0) followed with two scoreless frames and punched out two. Reliever Conor Larkin (SV, 1) retired the final four batters and secured his first save of the season. Reading (9-9) starter Giussepe Velasquez (L, 0-1) was roughed up in his Double-A debut, allowing three home runs in the contest.

Tonight's top takeaways:

Sean Keys smashed two home runs and broke New Hampshire's April home run record. The previous number was six and Keys' current total is eight. Jackson Hornung extended his hit streak to 15-straight games. His hit streak is tied for the 16th-longest in franchise history and is the longest since Forrest Wall in 2019. Ismael Munguia crushed his first New Hampshire home run in the win. Patrick Winkel reached base three times in his New Hampshire debut. He walked twice and cracked a single in the contest.

New Hampshire flexed their power early and struck first in the second. Third baseman Keys (2) walloped a solo home run and made it 1-0. In the third, outfielder Munguia (1) laced his first home run of 2026. Following a groundout and a walk, Keys (8) hammered another home run and made it 4-0.

Reading got on the board in the third on a sacrifice fly by first baseman Alex Binelas, and shortstop Bryan Rincon (2) homered in the fourth to cut the deficit to 4-2.

New Hampshire extended the lead in the seventh. Singles from Munguia and first baseman Jackson Hornung, followed by an intentional walk to Keys, loaded the bases before designated hitter Aaron Parker delivered a two-run single to center field.

The Fightin Phils pulled closer in the eighth when first baseman Austin Murr (3) hit a two-run homer, his second of the series. Reading did not score again as the Fisher Cats secured their first win of the series.

The series continues Friday, April 24 with a 6:45 PM first pitch. Fisher Cats RHP Richard Gallardo (0-0, 1.50 ERA) is scheduled to start against Reading RHP Brayden Tucker (2-1, 1.29 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:25 p.m. on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, April 28, for April vacation week. Upcoming promotions include '80s Night on Friday, May 1, featuring postgame Atlas fireworks. Dad Rock Day is Saturday, May 2, and the series concludes with Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, May 3. Tickets are available at nhfishercats.com or by calling (603) 641-2005.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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