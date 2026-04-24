Senators Trounced by Curve, Fall 11-2

Published on April 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - Senators (12-6) pitching struggled Thursday night, allowing 13 hits to the Curve (4-14) in an 11-2 loss. Harrisburg walked 11 batters in the game, including Duce Gourson and Omar Alfonzo three times each.

Sens pitching also hit a batter and threw five wild pitches in the effort.

The game was close for most of the game. Altoona scored three runs off RHP Davian Garcia (1-2) in the third.

The Senators plated two in the fifth after OF Leandro Pineda hit his first home run of the season. Later in the inning, INF Kervin Pichardo scored on a double play ball.

But the Curve scored eight unanswered runs across the last three innings to blow the game open. The run scoring centered around a five-run seventh inning when Keiner Delgado hit a grand slam and Javier Rivas, the next batter, blasted a 450-foot home run.

Harrisburg had opportunities throughout the game. The Sens notched eight hits two go with four walks but left eight men on the bases in the game and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The Senators look to even the series at two games each with a win tomorrow night. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. with LHP Jackson Kent scheduled to make his third start of the season.







Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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