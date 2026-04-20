Senators Win Series Finale, Split Sunday Doubleheader with SeaWolves

Published on April 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Senators (11-4) needed only one run to beat the SeaWolves (4-11) in the second game of today's doubleheader, shutting out Erie for a 1-0 win. The SeaWolves took game one 9-5.

Five Harrisburg arms combined in the shutout. RHP Holden Powell (2-0) tossed two scoreless frames to start the game, striking out three.

RHP Marquis Grissom Jr., in his 2026 debut, threw a scoreless third inning. He stranded the bases loaded to end the inning.

RHP Erick Mejia followed suit, adding a shutout fourth inning while also stranding the bases loaded.

Then, RHP Sandy Gaston (1) pitched a perfect six and seventh innings to close the win.

The Senators managed only two hits in the win. OF Johnathon Thomas and OF Sam Petersen each singled.

Petersen scored the lone run of the game. He drew a walk to lead off the second and came around to score on OF Jack Rogers'fielder's choice grounder.

In game one, which resumed in the top of the second tied at one following yesterday's suspension, INF Seaver King powered the Sens offense. The shortstop hit a solo homer to lead off the game yesterday and followed with a three-run homer in the fourth today. King leads the team with 17 RBIs.

At the time, Harrisburg led Erie 4-2.

But the SeaWolves responded with a four-run fourth en route to a 9-5 win.

The Senators won the series four games to two and has won each of their first three series of the season.

Harrisburg returns home, hosting the Altoona Curve for a six-game series starting Tuesday, April 21, 6:30 p.m.







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