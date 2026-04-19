Binghamton Gets No-Hit at Akron in Series Finale

Published on April 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







AKRON, Ohio - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-8) were held hitless by the Akron RubberDucks and lost 4-0 on Sunday afternoon in the series finale at 7 17 Credit Union Park. Binghamton lost five-of-six games in the series.

Akron (10-5) had five pitchers combine to throw its fifth no-hitter in franchise history and first since Ryan Merritt no-hit Reading on July 11, 2015. It marked Akron's third combined no-hitter in franchise history.

Left-hander Matt Wilkinson (1-1) started and spun 5.0 perfect frames with six strikeouts. Right-hander Matt Jachec pitched the sixth inning and issued one walk. Right-hander Magnus Ellerts walked two batters and recorded two strikeouts in the seventh inning. Right-hander Jay Driver walked one batter in the eighth inning. Right-hander Jack Carey closed it out and worked around two walks in the ninth inning.

The Rumble Ponies drew six walks in the contest, but did not record a hit. Second baseman Wyatt Young drew a walk with two outs in the sixth inning that ended the perfect game bid. Young finished the game with two walks and extended his on-base streak to three games. Left fielder Chris Suero also drew two walks and extended his on-base streak to eight games.

Binghamton was no-hit for the first time since July 20, 2024, at Mirabito Stadium when Erie had four pitchers combine for a no-no (Jackson Jobe, Jake Higginbotham, Matt Seelinger, Garrett Hill).

Akron scored on an RBI double from center fielder Alfonsin Rosario in the first inning against left-hander Jonathan Santucci (0-2). In the fifth inning, left fielder Wuilfredo Antunez hit a two-run home run off right-hander Kevin Gowdy. In the sixth inning, second baseman Jose Devers hit an RBI single off left-hander Matt Turner.

The Rumble Ponies open a six-game home series against the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Santucci's final line (L, 4.0+ IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)...Suero has drawn 14 walks in 11 games this season...Center fielder A.J. Ewing snapped his 11-game on-base streak that began his season...Shortstop Marco Vargas walked and extended his on-base streak to five games.







Eastern League Stories from April 19, 2026

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