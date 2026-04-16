Binghamton One Hit by Akron in Seven Innings After 2:43 Delay

Published on April 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Akron, OH - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (5-5) dropped game two of the six-game series to the Akron RubberDucks (7-4) 3-0, in seven innings from 7 17 Credit Union Park.

The Rumble Ponies were two outs away from being no-hit for the first time since July 20, 2024, at home against the Erie Seawolves until Kevin Parada lasered an infield single off right-hander Magnus Ellerts. Right-hander Khal Stephen got the start for Akron and pitched 5.0 innings with five walks and six punchouts.

Left-hander Zach Thornton (0-1) made his second start of the season for Binghamton and was in rhythm throughout, tossing 5.0 innings with six punchouts. He allowed one earned run when he left the mound after surrendering a leadoff base runner in the sixth inning, but the run scored, adding an earned run to his stat line. Thornton has now pitched 10.2 innings with three earned runs and nine strikeouts with just three walks.

The RubberDucks scored in the second inning on a passed ball that snuck by Parada to score Christian Knapczyk. Akron was 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and didn't use an RBI to win the game.

Right-hander Ben Simon came in relief for Thornton in the fifth inning for his fourth appearance. Simon had two runners on base with one out in the inning and forced left fielder Joe Lampe to hit a broken bat ground ball to Chris Suero at first base, but he couldn't handle it cleanly, and it loaded the bases.

Second baseman Alex Mahoney followed and brought in a run on a fielder's choice as second baseman Wyatt Young coughed up the baseball on a flip from shortstop Marco Vargas at the bag, resulting in an error and a 2-0 lead. The next batter, Jose Devers, grounded into a fielder's choice to make it 3-0 Akron.

The Rumble Ponies had two on base and one out in the top of the seventh inning, but right-hander Carter Rustad got the two-out save in relief for the injured Ellerts to win the game 3-0 for the RubberDucks.

Both Akron and Binghamton were a combined 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position, and while the Rumble Ponies just had one hit, they walked six times in the contest.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game road trip in Akron, Ohio, against the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Thursday at 7 17 Credit Union Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: A.J. Ewing has extended his on-base streak to nine games...Zach Thornton (5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO)...Kevin Parada (1-for-3)...Ben Simon (1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO).







Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2026

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