Squirrels Storm Back in Ninth for 10th Consecutive Win

Published on April 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored five runs with two outs in the ninth inning to beat the Hartford Yard Goats, 13-11, on Wednesday night at Dunkin Park.

The Flying Squirrels (10-1) extended their franchise record with their tenth consecutive win, including the first two games of the road series against the Yard Goats (4-7).

Richmond entered the ninth trailing, 11-8. With two outs and a runner on second, Maui Ahuna drove an RBI double to close the deficit to two.

Adrian Sugastey and Jonah Cox worked back-to-back walks to load the bases for Scott Bandura, who hit a three-run double off the left field wall. Bandura finished the game with four RBIs and has 11 in his last three games.

Diego Velasquez followed with an RBI double to open a 13-11 lead against Yard Goats reliever Cade Denton (Loss, 0-1).

In the bottom of the ninth, Hartford got a two-out single against Tyler Vogel (Save, 3) before a pop-out ended the game.

During the 10-game winning streak, the Flying Squirrels have come from behind seven times.

Hartford took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI single by Cole Messina.

In the top of the second, Ahuna hit a an RBI double to tie the score, Sugastey added an RBI groundout and Cox brought home a run with a fielder's choice for a 3-1 Flying Squirrels lead.

The Yard Goats responded with three runs in the bottom of the second to move ahead, 4-3. Dyan Jorge hit a two-run triple and scored on a single by Bryant Betancourt.

Sabin Ceballos hit a two-run homer in the top of the third to move Richmond back in front, 5-4, before Zach Kokoska responded with a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning and Betancourt singled in a run to move Hartford ahead, 7-5.

In the top of the fourth, Bandura hit a solo homer to pull Richmond back within a run.

Skyler Messinger and Kokoska each had RBI hits in the bottom of the fourth to open a 9-6 Yard Goats lead.

Ceballos hit his second homer of the night, a two-run shot, in the top of the fifth inning to close the score to 9-8, but Betancourt hit his second homer of the series in the bottom of the fifth to stretch the lead to 10-8 for the Yard Goats.

In the bottom of the eighth, Jose Torres hit a solo homer against Dylan Hecht (Win, 1-0) to give Hartford an 11-8 lead. It was the only run allowed by Hecht over his 2.1 innings.

Charlie Szykowny went 3-for-5 with a walk and scored a run. Ceballos went 3-for-4 with two homers, four RBIs and scored four runs.

The series continues on Thursday night. Left-hander Joe Whitman (1-0, 6.23) will start for Richmond opposed by left-hander Konner Eaton (1-0, 3.97). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Dunkin Park.

After the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park for a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from April 21-26. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2026

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