Brannigan Knocks in Three in 8-6 Defeat

Published on April 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA .- Jack Brannigan picked up two extra base hits and drove in three, however, Portland hung on for an 8-6 win over the Curve on Wednesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona's losing streak stretched to 11 games to begin the season with the loss.

Javier Rivas slammed his second homer of the season and also singled out of the ninth spot in the Curve batting order. Mitch Jebb and Omar Alfonzo each recorded two-hit days at the plate as the Curve picked up a season-high 12 hits and drew five walks.

Portland built a 7-0 lead after the top of the sixth inning before the Curve started a rally. Duce Gourson singled home the Curve's first run with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning and Brannigan followed with a three-run double down the left field line to make a 7-4 game. After Portland picked up a run in the top of the eighth, Altoona used a home run by Rivas and a throwing error by Portland to inch back to an 8-6 spread. The Curve left two in scoring position in the inning and 12 overall on the base paths.

On the mound, Connor Wietgrefe took the loss after he was tagged for six runs in 2.2 innings pitched. Tyrone Yulie, Josh Loeschorn, Brandon Neeck and Emmanuel Chapman covered 6.1 innings on the mound and combined for two runs allowed with eight strikeouts. Neeck struck out four over his 1.2 innings of relief, a season-high.

Altoona continues the series with Portland on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field. RHP Peyton Stumbo will take the mound for the Curve against LHP Eduardo Rivera for Portland.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.