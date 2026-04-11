Richmond Flies to 11-2 Win over Curve

Published on April 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Callan Moss picked up his second multi-hit game of the season in an 11-2 loss for the Altoona Curve to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday night at Carmax Park. Altoona's 0-7 start is the longest stretch without a win to begin a season since 2009, when the Curve started the year with eight consecutive losses, a franchise record.

The Curve jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Moss and Titus Dumitru began the frame with back-to-back doubles against Flying Squirrels starter Joe Whitman.

Richmond responded with three runs in the bottom of the second against Curve starter Peyton Stumbo. Stumbo battled through four innings and was charged with the loss. The Flying Squirrels used three straight hits with two outs, and a Curve error, to score three unearned runs in the fourth. Stumbo allowed seven hits, no walks and struck out three in his first start of the season.

Derek Berg slammed a solo homer in the fifth inning to close the deficit to 6-2. It was the fifth straight game that the Curve have hit a home run.

Richmond's Bo Davidson put the game away with a pair of homers late in the game, a solo shot in the seventh and three-run shot in the eighth; marking the first two home runs hit by the Flying Squirrels at Carmax Park. Richmond scored five times across the final two innings at the plate to put the game away.

Righty Tyrone Yulie spun two scoreless innings of relief following Stumbo needing just 26 pitches.

Duce Gourson and Titus Dumitru each extended their on-base streaks to seven games to begin the season.

Altoona continues its six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen takes the ball for Altoona, with RHP Trystan Vrieling slated to start for Richmond.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2026

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