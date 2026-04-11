SeaWolves' Rally Falls Short in 11-6 Loss to Chesapeake

Published on April 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Erie SeaWolves (2-5) fell short on Friday night in an 11-6 contest at Prince George's Stadium as the Baysox clinched at least a split of the six-game series.

Chesapeake got out to a hot start with five runs in the second inning. The SeaWolves fought their way back but were unable to claw all the way back to even.

Justice Bigbie smoked a two-run double in the sixth to pull Erie within a pair as the bullpen kept the Baysox off the board in the middle innings. The momentum swung back to Chesapeake with a four-run seventh inning to break the game open.

Joey Campagna homered in the ninth inning and notched his second straight game with a double. Chris Meyers and Aaron Antonini also got their names in the hit column with singles.

Moises Rodriguez had his best outing with the SeaWolves in relief of starter Kenny Serwa with a pair of perfect innings including two strikeouts.

Erie is back in action tomorrow with LHP Carlos Peña making his 2026 SeaWolves debut at 6:35 p.m.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2026

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