Morales, Torres Stay Hot in Friday Loss to Binghamton

Published on April 10, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots first baseman Nick Torres

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots first baseman Nick Torres(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 13-1 at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Friday evening. Binghamton has now taken three of the first four to start the six-game series.

LHP Xavier Rivas (2.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 K) made his first career Double-A start and second Double-A appearance to start this season. After allowing five runs in the first, Rivas bounced back with a scoreless second inning before being relieved.

RHP Hayden Merda (2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K) relieved Bailey Dees, retiring the final seven batters he faced. Merda tossed a season-high five punchouts, striking out the side in a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4) led off the first inning by recording a single. Through six games this season, he's compiled 11 hits and has reached base safely 13 times. He's racked up hits in five of six games this season, pacing all Patriots with 11 hits, four doubles and six XBH. Lombard Jr.'s 11 hits are the most ever by a Patriot through Somerset's first six games to start a season.

2B Marco Luciano (1-for-4, 2B, R) hit his third double of the season and came around to score in the ninth inning. Luciano's six runs scored are tied for the team lead, while his three doubles rank second among all Patriots this season.

DH Coby Morales (2-for-4, RBI, 2B) continued his strong start to the season with a one-out single in the second inning and an RBI double in the ninth. Morales extended his team-best five game hit streak to start the season. In that span, Morales has seven hits and is slashing .350/.391/.750 at the plate. Morales ranks first on the team with eight RBI and second among Patriots with four XBH. Morales picked up his first stolen base of the season, stealing second base in the second inning.

1B Nick Torres (2-for-3, 2B, HBP) smacked his first XBH of the season with a leadoff double in the seventh inning. Torres leads all Patriots with eight singles, a .500 batting average and three multi-hit games, while ranking second on Somerset's roster with nine hits this season. He is the only Patriot to ever have eight singles through Somerset's first six games to start a season. His nine hits are tied with Ben Cowles in 2024 for the second-most ever by a Patriot through Somerset's first six games to start a season.

Images from this story







Eastern League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.