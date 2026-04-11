Torres' Torrid Start Continues as Patriots Fall in Extras in Binghamton Saturday

Published on April 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Nick Torres at bat for the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Nick Torres at bat for the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-6 at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Saturday afternoon in 10 innings. Binghamton has now won four of the first five games against Somerset to clinch the series.

The loss marked the first game in extra innings for Somerset this season as the Patriots fell to 0-3 in one-run games this season.

Somerset's pitching staff tallied 14 strikeouts, tying a season-high against Binghamton on Thursday. It's the fourth time in seven games this season, Somerset pitchers have combined for double digit punchouts.

RHP Ben Hess (2.2 IP, 2 H, X R, 5 K) made his second start of the season for the Patriots after being Somerset's opening day starter. Hess dazzled his curveball, getting three punchouts on his dangerous breaking pitch. He also recorded strikeouts on the fastball and sweeper.

RHP Chris Kean (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K) made his second appearance of the season, fanning three consecutive batters across the fifth and sixth innings. He retired six of the eight batters he faced, while his four strikeouts marked a Double-A career high, falling one short of a career-high five punchouts.

SS George Lombard Jr. (2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 2 R) collected his first multi-RBI hit of the season with a two-run single in the fourth inning.

Lombard Jr. led off the first by walking and stealing second base for his team-lead-tying second stolen base of the season. He then swatted a 109.7 mph double down the left field line in the ninth inning, eventually scoring the game-tying run to send Somerset to extras.

Through seven games this season, he's compiled 13 hits and has reached base safely 17 times, slashing .464/.531/.857 alongside two home runs and four RBI. His five doubles, .531 OBP and .857 SLG lead all Yankees minor leaguers, while his .464 AVG ranks second among Yankees farmhands. He's racked up hits in six of seven games this season, pacing all Patriots with 13 hits, five doubles, seven XBH and eight runs scored. Lombard Jr.'s 13 hits are the most ever by a Patriot through Somerset's first seven games to start a season and lead the Eastern League.

1B Coby Morales (1-for-4, 3 RBI, BB) rocked a game-tying two RBI single in the ninth inning.

Morales extended his team-best six game hit streak to start the season. In that span, Morales has eight hits and is slashing .333/.393/.667 with two HR and 11 RBI at the plate. Morales ranks first on the team and in the Eastern League with 11 RBI, the second-most by any Patriot through the first seven games to start a Somerset season (Agustin Ramirez, 13 in 2024).

LF Nick Torres (2-for-5, HR, RBI, 2 R) smashed his first home run of the season and as a member of the Yankees system to lead off the second inning.

With a single in the fourth inning, Torres secured three consecutive multi-hit games for the first time this season. His four multi-hit games lead all Patriots. Through six appearances, Torres leads all Yankees minor leaguers with a .478 AVG and is second with a .520 OBP and 1.172 OPS, while his 11 hits ranks second among all Patriots. His 11 hits are tied with Ben Cowles in 2024 for the second-most ever by a Patriot through Somerset's first seven games to start a season.

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Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2026

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