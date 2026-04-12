Fightin Phils Shut out on Saturday Night by Hartford

Published on April 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin' Phils (3-5) were blanked in game five of their six-game set with the Hartford Yard Goats (4-4) by a final score of 3-0.

Chuck King took the mound for the Fightins in his second start of the season. The right-hander tossed five innings of one-run ball, surrendering four hits and a walk. He picked up six strikeouts on the night.

King's lone earned run of the night came in the second inning when Hartford connected on back-to-back hits, including an RBI double from outfielder Skylar Messinger.

Following King, the R-Phils trotted out three relievers from their bullpen to bridge them through the ballgame. The trio of Levi Stoudt, Evan Gates, and Lenny Torres Jr. combined to toss the final four frames, racking up six more punchouts for the Reading pitching staff, who finished the night with 12 total.

The Yard Goats offense totaled six hits on the night, with two of them coming off the bat of Messinger. They entered the eighth inning with a one-run lead before Bryant Betancourt took Gates deep. The designated hitter blasted a 2-2 pitch off the roof of the right field pavilion of FirstEnergy Stadium, giving Hartford a 3-run late-inning cushion. Gates (0-2) took the loss for the Fightins.

Hartford starter Jack Mahoney (2-0) twirled five shutout innings against Reading, allowing five hits on the night. The righty issued two walks and struck out four hitters, earning him his second win of the season.

Reading's offense recorded six hits in the contest, with three of them coming for extra bases from Kehden Hettiger, Aroon Escobar, and Alex Binelas. The Fightins did struggle to cash in on multiple opportunities as the team went 0-8 with runners in scoring position while stranding six men on base.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday at 3:15 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats to finish the first homestand of the season. RHP Braydon Tucker will start for Reading, and he will go against RHP Eiberson Castellano for Hartford. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 3 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The series ends Sunday with a Luau Tribute with "Lilo & Stitch" Cobranded Merchandise Available. Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2026

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