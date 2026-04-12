Squirrels Keep Streak Alive with Extra-Inning Win
Published on April 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, VA - The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Altoona Curve, 9-8, on Saturday night at CarMax Park.
The Flying Squirrels (7-1) remained undefeated at home, including the first five games of this series against the Curve (0-7), and won their seventh straight game overall.
Down, 8-6, entering the bottom of the 10th, pinch-hitter Sabin Ceballos drove a one-out double to bring in Charlie Szykowny and pull the Flying Squirrels within a run.
After Zach Morgan worked a walk, Jonah Cox doubled to left to plate the tying run and put runners at second and third with one out.
Altoona reliever Cy Nielson (Loss, 0-1) intentionally walked Turner Hill to load the bases with one out. Dayson Croes hit a groundball to shortstop Jesus Castillo, whose throw went past the catcher to score Morgan and end the game.
The Curve broke a 6-6 tie with two runs in the top of the 10th on a single by Derek Berg against Manuel Mercedes (Win, 1-0) for an 8-6 lead.
The Flying Squirrels opened the game with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Hill scored the first run on an error and Bo Davidson brought home Croes with a groundout for a 2-0 lead.
Altoona scored a run in the top of the inning before Davidson plated Hill with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the frame for a 3-1 Richmond lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Adrian Sugastey scored Szykowny with a groundout and Cox drove in Maui Ahuna with a sacrifice bunt to open a 5-1 Flying Squirrels lead.
The Curve rallied with four runs in the sixth to tie the score, 5-5, capped with a three-run double by Omar Alfonzo.
Davidson reached on a one-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning and scored on a double by Szykowny to move Richmond back ahead, 6-5.
In the top of the eighth, the Curve loaded the bases with two walks and an error before P.J. Hilson tied the score, 6-6, with a two-out, bases-loaded walk.
Trystan Vrieling started for the Flying Squirrels and allowed two runs on two hits over five innings.
The Flying Squirrels' seven-game win streak is one shy of their longest in franchise history. They won eight consecutive games from May 5-13, 2021, part of an 8-1 start to the season.
The series concludes on Sunday afternoon at CarMax Park. Right-hander Darien Smith (1-0, 2.25) will make his first Double-A start for Richmond opposed by Altoona lefty Dominic Perachi (0-0, 3.60). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.
Sunday's game is presented by Woodfin - Your Home Team. The first 1,000 fans ages 14 and younger will receive kids' aviators to celebrate the First Flight at CarMax Park. Fans of all ages will receive a CarMax Park Inaugural Series Rally Towel presented by CarMax. The Blast Off Bash begins at noon and the ballpark gates open at 12:30.
Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.
-SQUIRRELS-
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