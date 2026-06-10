Perdomo Dominates But Squirrels Lose, 1-0

Published on June 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Cesar Perdomo matched a franchise record with 13 strikeouts but the Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Harrisburg Senators, 1-0, on Tuesday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (37-20) lead the Southwest Division by 6.5 games over the second-place Senators (31-27) and Akron RubberDucks with 11 games remaining in the Eastern League's first half.

Perdomo tied his career high with seven innings pitched. His 13 strikeouts tied the Flying Squirrels' single-game franchise record set by Matt Frisbee on August 10, 2022, against the Portland Sea Dogs. Perdomo allowed one baserunner, a one-out single by T.J. White in the third inning.

It was the second consecutive scoreless start for Perdomo. He threw six innings and allowed two hits with nine strikeouts last Wednesday against the Erie SeaWolves.

The game's only run scored in the top of the eighth inning. Maxwell Romero Jr. was hit by a pitch by reliever Jack Choate (Loss, 5-1). After a strikeout, Kervin Pichardo was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with one out.

Pinch-runner Jonathan Thomas replaced Romero at second and came in to score on a pick-off attempt error by Choate.

The Flying Squirrels stranded nine runners on base in the game, including six over six innings against Kyle Luckham (Win, 4-5). Holden Powell (Save, 2) stranded two on base in the ninth, striking out Diego Velasquez to end the game.

Bo Davidson went 2-for-4 with two singles, extending his hit streak to seven games. Since June 2, he is batting .400 (12-for-30) with five homers, a double and eight RBIs.

The shutout loss was the first of the year for Richmond.

The series continues on Wednesday night. Left-hander Greg Farone (0-5, 6.54) will start for the Flying Squirrels. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at CarMax Park.

Wednesday is a Bark in the Park night presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. Plus, fans can enjoy happy hour specials from 5:30-7 p.m. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from June 9, 2026

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