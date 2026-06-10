Hodo and Dzierwa Dice up Curve in Baysox Tuesday Night Victory

Published on June 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Altoona, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, began their road trip in Altoona with an 11-4 victory over the Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Tuesday night.

Left-handed starter Joseph Dzierwa shined again on the mound. In his fourth Double-A start with Chesapeake (24-33), Dzierwa completed five shutout frames and struck out six batters. Dzierwa was an escape artist early. In the bottom of the second, a walk and a double opened the frame to put a pair in scoring position. Dzierwa struck out the next hitter, but a hit by pitch loaded the bases with one out. Dzierwa (W, 1-1) would retire the next two batters to keep the game scoreless.

The Baysox cracked the board first in the fourth inning. A single and hit by pitch put a pair of runners on for Doug Hodo. In his first game back off the Baysox injured list, Hodo hooked a two-run double down the left field line to establish a 2-0 lead. Hodo would later score on a wild pitch in the frame, with all three runs begin charged to Altoona right-handed starter Josh Loeschorn (L, 0-1).

Chesapeake scored four more in the sixth. A pair of runs crossed home on an Ethan Anderson double. Anderson De Los Santos and Thomas Sosa each brought home a run in the frame as well to make it 7-0 Baysox.

Hodo picked up his third hit of Tuesday night in the seventh on another RBI double. Seven Baysox players picked up a hit on Tuesday night and all nine reached base. After the Curve picked up a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh and eighth frames, the Baysox scored a pair of runs in the ninth. Aron Estrada extended his team-best hitting streak to 11 games with an RBI double, before crossing home on a De Los Santos single.

Chesapeake will look to make it three-straight wins on Wednesday night in Altoona. Left-hander Sebastian Gongora (3-2, 3.33 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Baysox against Curve right-hander Peyton Stumbo (0-4, 5.40 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm from Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 9, 2026

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