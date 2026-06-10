Ricketts Clobbers Two Home Runs on Career Day, Fightins Win 7-5

Published on June 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (25-33) defeated the Portland Sea Dogs (29-28) by a score of 7-5 at FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday night. The win snapped a season-long five-game losing streak for the Fightin Phils.

Portland opened up the scoring in the first inning. Brooks Brannon smacked a ground rule double, his ninth two-bagger of the season, to score the Red Sox top prospect in Franklin Arias. Johanfran Garcia kept the scoring rolling on an RBI single to center field, as his knock scored Will Turner. Marvin Alcantara's sacrifice fly completed the first half inning, scoring Brannon and giving the Sea Dogs a 3-0 advantage.

Reading fought back in the bottom half of the frame, as former Red Sox farmhand Alex Binelas scored Aroon Escobar on an RBI groundout. This made the game 3-1 through one stanza.

Neither side scored through the third inning, and Red Sox top pitching prospect Anthony Eyanson finished his day before the conclusion of the third inning. Eyanson finished the day allowing one hit on an unearned run with five walks and four strikeouts for the no-decision.

Caleb Ricketts (1) smacked a grand slam, plating Erick Brito, Bryan Rincon and Escobar, in the fourth inning. This was in Ricketts' first game with Reading in 2026, as he gave the Fightins a 5-3 lead.

Ricketts (2) gave the team another boost in the eighth inning, socking a two-run home run to left field to score Brito. This extended the R-Phils' lead to 7-3 and gave the Phillies' catching prospect a career-best six runs batted in on the evening.

Those insurance runs proved important, as the Sea Dogs clawed back in the ninth frame. Caden Rose (1) clobbered his first home run of the season, charging Reading closer Alex McFarlane with his first earned run since April 17. Nate Baez then plated Ahbraum Liendo on an RBI groundout before McFarlane sat down three straight hitters in order.

Jean Cabrera (2-2) got the bounce-back win, logging 5.2 innings of three-run ball with two walks and three strikeouts.

Payton Halligan (1-2) took the loss, allowing three earned runs on three hits over 2.1 innings of work.

McFarlane (6) got the save, giving the Fightins their 25th win on his 25th birthday.

Ricketts led the Reading bats, finishing with a 2-for-5 line to the tune of two homers and six runs batted in.

Arias dazzled for Portland, going 3-for-5 with a run scored.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, at 7 p.m. RHP Braydon Tucker will get the start on the mound for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Blake Wehunt for Portland. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:40 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home for a two-week homestand from Tuesday, June 9, through Sunday, June 21, opening with a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (June 9-14).

Wednesday features "Seinfeld" Tribute Night, highlighted by an appearance from Actor John O'Hurley. Thursday and Friday both include fireworks, sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School and Firetree LTD. (Thursday), and Silverline Trailers - Pottstown (Friday). Saturday night brings the first postgame drone show of the season, celebrating America's 250th Anniversary, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph. The series wraps up Sunday with a Crazy Hot Dog Vendor Costume T-Shirt giveaway, thanks to Berks Packing.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 9, 2026

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