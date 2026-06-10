Castillo Clubs Two Homers as Somerset Strikes with Series Opening Win Over Binghamton

Published on June 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Jackson Castillo of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases

(Somerset Patriots) Jackson Castillo of the Somerset Patriots rounds the bases(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots scored 10 unanswered runs to beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 10-2 at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday evening in Bridgewater, NJ.

With 11 games in the first half remaining, the Patriots are 1.0 games behind first place Hartford Yard Goats in the Northeast Division.

With the win, Somerset advanced to 7-6 against the Rumble Ponies this season, including a 5-2 record at TD Bank Ballpark.

With two homers from Jackson Castillo in the game, Somerset collected its Eastern League-leading 30th multi-HR game of the year. The Patriots have notched multiple homers in 30/58 games (51.7%) this season. The Patriots hit multiple homers in 35/138 games (25.4%) in 2025.

Somerset is up to a Double-A leading 98 home runs this season. The Patriots have hit homers in five straight and 21 of their last 24 games, while their 98 home runs this season are the most through 58 games in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005). The Patriots' 233 HR pace through 58 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

The Patriots extended their extra base hit streak to 58 games. At the time of the game ending, the franchise-record streak is the longest active streak in Double-A and second-longest in MiLB.

Somerset pitchers combined for 14 strikeouts, marking the 11th time this season the Patriots have struck out 14-plus hitters. Somerset's 623 strikeouts this season lead Double-A. The Patriots' bullpen combined for four innings of scoreless baseball with eight strikeouts, no hits and just one walk in relief of Trent Sellers.

RHP Trent Sellers (5.0 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 6 K) tossed a season-high 97 pitches, punching out six or more batters for the fifth time this season. Sellers' 97 pitches were one shy of a career-high 98 7/4/25 vs. REA last season. Across five appearances at home this season, Sellers has a 2.66 ERA and .202 BAA while striking out 33.0% of batters in 23.2 IP. In his last five outings, Sellers has posted a 2.49 ERA, 3-0 record, .196 BAA alongside 26 K in 25.1 IP. With Sellers' five innings of work, Somerset has had a pitcher go at least five innings in eight of the last nine games (Chase Chaney - 6.0 IP - 6/7 @HBG, Kyle Carr - 5.0 IP - 6/6 @HBG, Jack Cebert - 5.0 IP - 6/5 @HBG, Cade Smith - 5.0 IP - 6/3 @HBG, Trent Sellers - 6.1 IP - 6/2 @HBG, Chase Chaney - 5.1 IP - 5/31 vs. NH, Kyle Carr - 6.2 IP - 5/30 vs. NH).

RHP Chris Kean (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 4 K) struck out four of the five batters he faced. In his last six appearances, Kean has totaled a 1.80 ERA, 0.60 WHIP, .139 BAA with 10 K to 1 BB across 10.0 IP.

LF Jackson Castillo (2-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R) muscled his second career multi-HR game with a solo shot in the seventh inning and a three-run nuke to right field in the eighth. It was Castillo's first multi-HR game since 8/13/24 vs. HIC (A+). Castillo joined DJ Gladney, Jace Avina, Kenedy Corona, Tyler Hardman, Cole Gabrielson, Marco Luciano, Coby Morales and Garrett Martin as the ninth Patriot to post a multi-HR game this season. It was the 12th instance of a Somerset batter hammering multiple homers in a single game this season and first since Gladney's two home run game 6/7/25 at Harrisburg.

1B Nick Torres (2-for-4, 2B, RBI) posted his eighth multi-hit game of the season. Torres' 23 hits this season are tied for the third-most among Full Season MiLB hitters with fewer than 20 games played this season.

CF DJ Gladney (1-for-4, R) extended his hit streak to a team-leading nine games. During Gladney's nine-game hit streak, he's 11-for-36 with five HR, eight XBH and 12 RBI.

3B Coby Morales (1-for-3, 2B, BB, 3 R) pounded his 22nd XBH of the season. Morales' three runs scored were the most since scoring a career-high four runs 4/29/26 vs. POR.

C Manny Palencia (2-for-4, 2B, 2 R) lined his first extra base hit of the season down the right field line. In the eighth, he singled to secure his sixth multi-hit game of the season. Palencia's 24 singles to start the season without an extra base hit are a Somerset record and are the most in the Eastern League since Ali Castillo's 38 singles before an XBH with Trenton in 2015.

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Eastern League Stories from June 9, 2026

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