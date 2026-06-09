Chesapeake Baysox to Host Star Spangled Spectacular on July 4th

Published on June 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox are proud to announce the Star Spangled Spectacular, an unforgettable Independence Day celebration at Prince George's Stadium on Saturday, July 4. As the nation marks its 250th anniversary, the Baysox invite the entire community to come together for a night of live music, family activities, and a breathtaking fireworks display.

"There is no better way to celebrate America's 250th birthday than together as a community at the ballpark," said Brian Shallcross, General Manager of the Chesapeake Baysox. "We've put together a special evening that has something for everyone, from the youngest fans running the bases to families enjoying great live music and capping the night with an incredible fireworks show."

Gates open at 5:30 PM, and the fun starts early. Young fans are invited onto the field for nearly two hours of play time, including Kids Run the Bases, catch in the outfield, and an inflatable obstacle course. A face painter and balloon artist will also be on hand to add to the festivities. The evening's concert gets underway at approximately 6:30 PM, featuring live performances by Blues in a Blender and Honey Sol, with the Star-Spangled Banner performed by Bullpen Brass. All of your favorite ballpark concessions will be available throughout the evening. Then, as night falls, the sky above Prince George's Stadium will come alive with a spectacular fireworks display-a perfect way to cap an unforgettable Independence Day celebration.

Tickets are on sale now at pre-sale prices. Kids ages 3-12 can join in the fun for just $10, while adult tickets start at $15. For those looking for an elevated experience, Diamond View access is available for $20 and includes entry to our climate-controlled restaurant, with food available à la carte. Prices increase at the door, so we encourage families to purchase in advance. Please note that concessions, face painting, and the balloon artist are available on-site at an additional charge.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit baysox.com.







Eastern League Stories from June 9, 2026

Chesapeake Baysox to Host Star Spangled Spectacular on July 4th - Chesapeake Baysox

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