Yard Goats Open Homestand with 10 Inning Victory

Published on June 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats took down the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-3 in 10 innings in front of 6,780 fans on Tuesday night in Dunkin' Park to keep their first-place spot in the Northeast Division. Bryant Betancourt blasted a game-tying three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning, and Dyan Jorge won the game on a wild pitch by Yondrei Rojas in the tenth inning. The Yard Goats did not have their first hit until the seventh inning, a Braylen Wimmer lead-off single, extending his hitting streak to ten straight games.

The Fisher Cats got on the board first in the top of the third with a solo home run by Jay Harry, giving New Hampshire a 1-0 lead off Yard Goats starter, Connor Staine. Staine pitched five innings and allowed two runs on four hits and had seven strikeouts.

In the top of the fifth inning, New Hampshire added to their lead when first baseman Jorge Burgos hit a solo home run to left field, which was nearly taken away by Connor Capel, making the score 2-0 Fisher Cats. New Hampshire starter, Austin Cates, fired five scoreless and hitless innings and allowed just two base runners on walks. He finished with seven strikeouts and left a 2-0 lead to the bullpen.

Griffin Herring entered for the Yard Goats in the sixth inning and hurled three scoreless innings.

New Hampshire added a run in the ninth inning on Nick Goodwin's solo home run against Sam Weatherly.

Andy Perez led off the ninth with a single, and Braylen Wimmer walked. Connor Capel grounded into a fielders choices, putting runners at the corners for Bryant Betancourt. Betancourt then smashed a three-run home run to left center, tying the game 3-3. Yard Goats reliever, Andrew Baker, took the mound in the top of the tenth and allowed no hits.

Pinch hitter, Jose Torres, laid out a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the tenth, advancing Dyan Jorge to third. Jorge scored the winning run on a wild pitch by Rojas, giving the Yard Goats a 4-3 walk-off win.

The Yard Goats will continue their series against the Blue Jays' affiliate on Wednesday with two 7-inning games, with game one starting at 5:00 pm, and game two will start 40 minutes after the last out of the first. Join us at Dunkin' Park for Pride night in Hartford with a bracelet giveaway to the first 1,000 fans! LHP Konnor Eaton will take the mound for Hartford for game one and RHP Alex Amalfi will pitch for New Hampshire. The second game will be televised on NESN+, and both games will be televised on MiLB.TV, Bally Live, and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

WP- Andrew Baker (1-1)

LP- Yondrei Rojas (0-3)







Eastern League Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.