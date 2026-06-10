Fisher Cats Carry No-Hitter into Seventh, Fall in Extras in Hartford

Published on June 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







HARTFORD, CT - Despite a trio of home runs and a dominate start from RHP Austin Cates, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (29-26) fell in extra innings at Dunkin' Park on Tuesday against the Hartford Yard Goats (31-25), 4-3. New Hampshire led Tuesday's game until the bottom of the ninth with two outs, when Yard Goats catcher Bryant Betancourt tied the game with one swing and forced an extra inning. Tuesday's loss is the second ninth-inning lead that's been lost to Hartford in their six games played.

New Hampshire starter Austin Cates fired five innings of no-hit ball with two walks and seven strikeouts. LHP Javen Coleman followed with two scoreless innings in his first Double-A game since April 26. Righty Aaron Munson tossed a scoreless and notched a strikeout. Reliever Yondrei Rojas (L, 0-3) was responsible for three of the four runs allowed in 1-1/3 innings.

Hartford starter Connor Staine struck out seven hitters in five innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits. Reliever Andrew Baker (W, 1-1) pitched a scoreless tenth with one strikeout.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

RHP Austin Cates recorded his first scoreless start in Double-A. LHP Javen Coleman tossed two scoreless frames in his return from the injured list. Catcher C.J. Stubbs tallied two hits in his first game with the Fisher Cats New Hampshire is now 17-4 when leading after eight.

New Hampshire struck first in the series opener. Shortstop Jay Harry (8) mashed a solo home run in the third to make it 1-0.

The Fisher Cats extended their lead in the fifth. With one out, first baseman Jorge Burgos (3) cracked a solo blast and extended the lead to 2-0.

Leading by a pair, Cats' infielder Nick Goodwin (6) swatted a solo home run in the ninth which made it 3-0.

Hartford tied the game in the ninth inning. With runners at the corners and two away, catcher Bryant Betancourt clubbed a three-run homer. In the bottom of the tenth, a wild pitch allowed third baseman Dyan Jorge to scamper home which sealed a 4-3 Tuesday win for the Yard Goats.

New Hampshire and Hartford continue the series on Wednesday, June 10 with a doubleheader beginning at 5:00 PM. RHP Alex Amalfi (1-5, 7.68 ERA) will start game one for the Fisher Cats and the Yard Goats will counter with LHP Konner Eaton (3-0, 3.34 ERA). LHP Mason Olson (3-2, 4.55 ERA) gets the ball in game two as Hartford's game two starter is to be determined. Coverage begins at 4:40 PM on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.