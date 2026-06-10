Binghamton's Five-Game Winning Streak Ends in Series Opener against Somerset

Published on June 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-35) fall 10-2 in the series opener against the Somerset Patriots (31-27), from TD Bank Ballpark, and have their five-game win streak snapped.

For the sixth consecutive game, Binghamton scored in the first inning and took a lead.

Catcher Chris Suero and third basemen Jacob Reimer walked, and both stole a base to set up second and third for right fielder Jose Ramos, who delivered a two-run single to make it 2-0. Ramos now has a team lead with 32 RBIs.

Somerset answered in the bottom half of the first inning to make it 2-1 as first basemen Nick Torres roped an RBI double.

Binghamton right-hander R.J. Gordon threw a season high 63 pitches and pitched 3.1 innings, allowing three earned runs, walking three batters, and striking out three.

The Patriots tacked on three runs in the fourth inning to make it 4-2.

Catcher Manny Palencia tallied an RBI double as Gordon walked a batter and surrendered two hits before being taken out of the game.

Right-hander Douglas Orellana entered the game with one out in the fourth inning in a 2-2 game and threw a wild pitch, which scored third baseman Coby Morales. Later, Chris Suero made a throwing error as shortstop Owen Cobb was stealing second, allowing Palencia to score.

In the sixth inning, Somerset added to their lead. Morales led off the frame with a double and later scored off an RBI single from second baseman Connor McGinnis to make it 5-2.

Patriots right-hander Trent Sellers threw 97 pitches, 55 of them being strikes over 5.0 innings, surrendering two runs, four walks, but struck out six.

After throwing 43 pitches over his first two innings, Sellers retired the final eight batters he faced.

Right-hander Michael Arias pitched 27 pitches in relief over 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out two. Arias was pulled in the seventh with one out and left fielder Jaylen Palmer on base, but right-hander Chris Kean struck out two to end the threat.

Kean pitched 1.2 scoreless innings and struck out four in his outing.

Somerset mashed their Double-A lead 97th home run of the year in the seventh inning to extend their lead to 6-2. Left fielder Jackson Castillo went the opposite way down the left field line for his second blast of the year.

Right-hander Brian Metoyer pitched the eighth inning, as Castillo jolted his second homer, a three-run shot to make it 10-2. The runs were not earned by Metoyer on the homer as shortstop Wyatt Young made an error that would have gone down as the third out of the frame. Metoyer struck out three in the inning.

Right-hander Tony Rossi pitched a scoreless ninth inning to lock up the win for Somerset.

Binghamton made three errors in the contest, and over the final 23 batters, not one recorded a hit as two walked.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Wednesday at TD Bank Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM and the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: R.J. Gordon (3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO)...Dougls Orellana (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO)...Dan Hammer (2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO)...Jose Ramos has a team lead 32 RBIs (1-for-3, 2 RBI, BB)...Jacob Reimer (1-for-3, R, BB, SB)...Chris Suero (0-for-3, R, BB, SB)...







Eastern League Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.