Serwa Dominates in Series-Opening Win over Akron

Published on June 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (29-29) continued to crush the ball on offense as they plated 10 runs against the Akron RubberDucks (31-27) to back Kenny Serwa 's six strong innings in game one of their six-game set with a 10-2 win on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

Serwa blazed through the Akron order his first time through. The knuckleballer recorded eight outs against the first nine batters he faced, and the Illinois native did not allow a hit until the third inning.

The start on offense was equally as fruitful for Erie. Seth Stephenson opened the game with a bunt single that he stretched to second base on an errant throw from Akron starter Josh Hartle. The SeaWolves sent nine to the plate in the first frame. John Peck scored after a walk and Brett Callahan reached on a fielder's choice that led to a second Akron error.

Erie extended its lead out to 5-0 in the second inning when Stephenson led off with another hit before Callahan crushed a double to score him from first. Justice Bigbie added another double to score Callahan. After Akron plated their first run in the third, EJ Exposito responded with his ninth home run of the season.

Reliever Duque Hebbert was the only bullpen arm Erie needed to finish off the game after Serwa's six innings. The righty tossed three perfect innings to close out the game and earn his first save of the season with the SeaWolves. His effort was bolstered by Izaac Pacheco's sixth homer in the last week and Brett Callahan's 10th of the season.

Erie improves to 29-29 with the win. The SeaWolves and RubberDucks meet for game two of this week's series tomorrow at 6:05 PM from UPMC Park. Carlos Peña gets the start for Erie.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 9, 2026

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