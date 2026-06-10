Ducks Drop Series Opener 10-2 to Erie

Published on June 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Luke Hill picked up two hits including an RBI double, but the Erie SeaWolves scored in six different innings to beat the Akron RubberDucks 10-2 in the series opener on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

Erie came out of the gates swinging. After scoring three in the first inning, the SeaWolves added more in the second on a two-run double by Justice Bigbie to make it 5-0 Erie.

Mound Presence

Josh Hartle allowed six runs (five earned) over four innings while striking out two in his start on Tuesday. Jack Carey allowed a run and struck out two over two innings. Reid Johnston allowed three runs over two innings pitched.

Duck Tales

Akron got on the board in the top of the third. Back-to-back two out doubles by Joe Lampe and Hill cut the Erie lead down to 5-1. The RubberDucks offense got moving again in the sixth when Lampe walked to open the frame before advancing to third on a single by Hill. Two batters later, Alfonsin Rosario lined a single to left to score Lampe and make it 7-2 SeaWolves. Erie would escape the sixth inning jam by getting a flyout and a groundout to strand two RubberDucks on base.

Notebook

Rosario extended his season-long hitting streak to nine games and his season-long on-base streak to 12 games...Hill's two-hit night marks his third multi-hit game in six games played with Akron...Game Time: 2:19...Attendance: 1,739.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at UPMC Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday, June 10 at 6:05 p.m. Akron left-hander Caden Favors (1-5, 5.72 ERA) will take the mound against Erie left-hander Carlos Pena (3-2, 4.65 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 9, 2026

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