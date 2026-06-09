June 9, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LAST TIME OUT The Sea Dogs bounced back from three straight losses to earn a series split against the Yard Goats with a 3-1 win on Sunday, highlighted by pitching. Starter RHP Gage Ziehl dealt a six-inning gem, allowing just one run on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts. RHP Max Carlson did not allow a run on one hit with three strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work, and RHP Reidis Sena earned his team-leading fifth save of the season with a scorelss ninth. Ten Yard Goats were left on base. Ahbram Liendo drove in the winning run in the fifth inning for his 13th RBI of the week, while home runs from Brooks Brannon (9) and Ronald Rosario (3) represented the Sea Dogs' 20th multi-home run game of the season.

HARTFORD RECAP Portland won the first two games of the week 9-0 on Tuesday and 10-7 on Wednesday, before dropping three straight, 1-4 on Thursday, 7-8 on Friday, and 8-10 on Saturday. Sunday's 3-1 win tied the series. Portland and Hartford are now an even 9-9 against each other this season, with 15 of those 18 games decided by three or fewer runs. Portland's .276 team batting average during the week was their best in a series all season.

LIENDO'S WEEK! Ahbram Liendo launched a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning of Friday night's contest, flipping the score from 2-0 Yard Goats to 4-2 Sea Dogs. It was Liendo's first career grand slam, his second home run of the series, and just his third of the season. On Saturday, Liendo drove in a career-high five runs, and on Sunday he drove in the game-winning run, bringing his total to 13 RBI on the week. He nearly doubled his prior season total (14 RBI).

SEA DOGS FINALES Portland is 7-2 overall and 4-1 at home in series finales this season. Their only home loss on a Sunday came in their first home series against New Hampshire on April 12th. They have won their last four straight home series finales.

EASTERN LEAGUE UPDATE The Portland Sea Dogs sit in fourth place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. Hartford (30-25) is on top of the standings, 1.5 games ahead of Portland, while New Hampshire (29-25) is 1.0 game above Portland in second place. Somerset (30-27) sits in third, half a game above Portland. Each team will have two more full series (12 games, barring postponements/cancellations) to determine the first half winner and clinch their spot in the postseason. Hartford and New Hampshire face each other this week in a seven game series, making up a previous weather cancellation. Somerset will face Binghamton, who are 7-3 in their last ten games.

BOMBS AWAY! Portland has the second most home runs in the Eastern League with 69, trailing only Somerset (96). Their 20 multi-home run games are also second most in the Eastern League, trailing Somerset (29).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 9, 2010 - Portland scored 10 runs over two innings to win in Erie 10-6. The 'Dogs scored four in the fifth and six in the seventh. Ray Chang and Nate Spears each went 4-for-5. Ryan Khoury hit his first home run of the season.

ON THE MOUND RHP Anthony Eyanson (2-0, 2.00 ERA) will make his fifth start for the Sea Dogs this season, after making five starts for High-A Greenville in April and early May (0-0, 0.44 ERA). Eyanson is currently the top pitching prospect in the Red Sox system according to MLB.com, second overall to Franklin Arias. Eyanson earned South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month in April, after recording a 0.54 ERA in four starts. After his second start in Double-A, Eyanson earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. He did not allow a run or a hit while striking out four batters in 5.0 innings pitched. Overall for Portland, Eyanson has allowed four runs on 11 hits with 19 strikeouts in 18.0 innings pitched. In 2025, Eyanson was the winning pitcher in the Men's College World Series championship game, leading LSU to the title, before he was taken by the Red Sox in the third round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft.







Eastern League Stories from June 9, 2026

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