Ronald Rosario Named Eastern League Player of the Week

Published on July 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' catcher/first baseman Ronald Rosario has been selected the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of July 7-12.

Rosario played in four games when the Sea Dogs took on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in Manchester, NH. The Venezuela native earned the Floor & Decor player of the game award twice during the week on Friday, July 10th, and Saturday, July 11th. During those two games, Rosario went 5-for-9 at the plate, smashing 2 home runs, contributing 7 RBIs, and scoring 2 runs, leading the Sea Dogs to back-to-back wins.

Over the week, the 23-year-old batted .500 (8-16), crushed a league-leading 4 home runs, recorded 9 RBIs, and stole 1 base, with a 1.750 OPS.

Rosario has played in 43 games during the 2026 season, batting a strong .278, with 7 home runs, 26 RBI's, and a .786 OPS.

The catcher was signed by the Red Sox as a minor league free agent on July 2, 2019.

For the third straight week and the eighth time this season, a Sea Dogs player takes home a weekly award. Rosario is the seventh different Sea Dogs player to be honored with a weekly award this season. Rosario joins position players Johanfran Garcia (June 8-14) and Brooks Brannon (May 4-10) to earn Eastern League Player of the Week honors. While pitchers Blake Wehunt (June 22-28, June 30 - July 5), Anthony Eyanson (May 18-24), Patrick Halligan (May 11-17), and John Holobetz (April 13-19) earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors. Additionally, Franklin Arias was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for April.

The Sea Dogs return home for a three-game homestand July 17 - July 19 against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees). On Friday, July 17, the Sea Dogs will celebrate Irish Heritage Night and host a fabulous fireworks show after the game, presented by Quirk Chevrolet. On Saturday, July 18, the Sea Dogs are feeling festive as the team celebrates Christmas in July, presented by The Salvation Army, with appearances by Elsa, Anna, and of course, SANTA! To wrap up the week, the Sea Dogs host Dairy Day on Sunday, July 19, to celebrate National Ice Cream Day, presented by Maine Dairy and Nutrition Council. Tickets are available for all home games and can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by phone at 207-879-9500.







Eastern League Stories from July 13, 2026

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