Baysox Left-Hander Luis De León Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Published on July 13, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - Minor League Baseball announced today that Baysox left-handed starter Luis De León was awarded Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of July 7-12, 2026.

De León dominated the RubberDucks on Saturday night in Akron, posting career-highs in innings pitched (eight) and pitches thrown (93). De León did not allow a hit until a two-out infield single from Akron's Bennett Thompson in the seventh inning. The southpaw allowed two hits in his eight frames, striking out five and walking just one. He recorded 14 of his 24 outs via the ground ball. De León has not allowed a run in his last two starts (thirteen and two-thirds innings), with just three hits allowed and 14 strikeouts.

De León's start was the longest of any pitcher in Minor League Baseball this past week and is tied for the longest start of any Double-A pitcher this season. The outing is also the longest start from a Baysox pitcher since Mike Baumann's nine-inning complete game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on August 14, 2019.

De León has helped lead the way in a tremendous run for the Baysox pitching staff as a whole. Over his last six starts, De León has pitched to a 1.86 ERA. He has allowed just six earned runs in 29 innings with 35 strikeouts to just 11 walks in that span. Over the past 20 games, dating back to June 19, Chesapeake has posted a staff ERA of 2.85 - the best in Minor League Baseball. Baysox arms have allowed the fewest hits (123) and lowest opposing average (.192) in that span.

De León is currently the Orioles' No. 4 prospect, via MLB.com.

The Baysox will return to Prince George's Stadium following the MLB All-Star Break on Friday, July 17, when Chesapeake opens a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with first pitch on July 17 set for 7:05 pm ET.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 13, 2026

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