Curve Drop Series Opener to Chesapeake, 11-4

Published on June 9, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - Altoona dropped an 11-4 decision to the Chesapeake Baysox on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field in front of 4,985 fans. The attendance number marked the highest for a Curve night game so far in 2026.

Starting a bullpen day Josh Loeschorn took the loss after tossing three scoreless innings to start his day. Loeschorn left after allowing two runs to start the fourth on a double by Doug Hodo III. Loeschorn allowed three runs on three hits, two walks and struck out a pair in his third start of the season. As a starter, Loeschorn has allowed just four runs in 9.1 innings pitched.

Brandon Neeck was the first arm to follow Loeschorn and allowed the runner he inherited to cross home on a wild pitch. Neeck came back with a 1-2-3 fifth inning and a pair of strikeouts to hold the game at 3-0 Chesapeake.

The Baysox added five runs off Jaycob Deese across the sixth and seventh innings to take a commanding 8-0 lead at stretch time in the middle of the seventh.

The Curve's first runs came in the seventh via a Titus Dumitru triple to score Duce Gourson and a Callan Moss sacrifice fly which made it an 8-2 game.

In the eighth, Altoona tacked on two more as Gourson walked with the bases juiced and Will Taylor drove home Javier Rivas with a sacrifice fly. They threatened the Baysox five-run lead with the bases loaded, but Moss grounded into a fielder's choice to end the inning.

Rivas logged three hits for the second time this season. Dumitru, Ivan Brethowr and Gourson each added two apiece.

Altoona continue their series with the Chesapeake Baysox at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday night at PNG Field. Altoona will send RHP Peyton Stumbo to the mound, while the Baysox will start LHP Sebastian Gongora.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 9, 2026

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