Cox, Torres & Ulloa Combine on Yard Goats Three-Hit Shutout

Published on July 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Bridgewater, NJ - Jackson Cox fired six no-hit innings, relievers Carlos Torres and Fidel Ulloa worked three scoreless, and Roc Riggio homered for the third time this week, as the Yard Goats shutout the Somerset Patriots 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey. The Yard Goats won the final two games of the six-game series to earn a split against the New York Yankees affiliate. Somerset got its first hit in the seventh inning, a leadoff single by Nick Torres. Dyan Jorge had three hits including an RBI double for the Yard Goats, and Jack O'Dowd extended his hit-streak to six games with a double. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday to host the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

The Yard Goats took a 2-0 lead three batters into the game as Roc Riggio crushed a two-run home run off Somerset starter Cade Smith. His 12th home run of the season, and his third this week against his former team, smashed off the video board in right field.

The Yard Goats added two more runs in the second inning on three hits against Smith. Braylen Wimmer began the rally with a single and moved to third on a double by GJ Hill. Andy Perez hit a fly ball to right field allowing Wimmer to score to make it 3-0. Dyan Jorge followed with a two-out double, bringing home Hill and it was 4-0 Yard Goats. Hartford scored its fifth run in the fourth inning on a wild pitch by Smith, allowing GJ Hill to score to make it 5-0.

Yard Goats starter Jackson Cox retired 15 of the first 17 batters of the game, including the side in order in the second and fifth innings. The right-hander walked two in his final inning, the sixth, but worked out of a first-and-third base jam and got a fly ball to end the threat. Cox went six no-hit no-run innings with four walks and hit a batter. He got a double play in the fourth inning, so he faced just four over the minimum while earning his second Eastern League win.

Jose Torres entered in the seventh inning and veteran Nick Torres led off with a single to left field, Somerset's first hit. Torres then got a double play to end the inning. The Yard Goats reliever also allowed a hit in the eighth inning but recorded two strikeouts to end the threat. Fidel Ulloa worked the ninth and pitched around a leadoff double to help Hartford to its first shutout win since May 31st.

The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park to host the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Tuesday night at 7:10. LHP Griffin Herring will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Brendan Girton will start for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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