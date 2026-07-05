July 5, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on July 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







ABOUT LAST NIGHT... Ahbram Liendo came through with a Fourth of July extra-innings walk-off hit as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Altoona Curve 3-2 on Saturday night before a sellout crowd. The Sea Dogs had two major leaguers in the lineup, LHP Patrick Sandoval and shortstop Nick Sogard. Raudelis Martinez was two-for-three with a run scored, at one point representing half of the Sea Dogs' hits. Liendo drove in two of Portland's three runs on the night. Jack Winnay recorded his third straight multi-hit game. RHP Anthony Eyanson followed Sandoval's start with five solid innings, allowing two runs on a home run from Ryan McCarty. In extra innings, he retired the side in four pitches, with an incredible diving catch turned double play at second base, followed by a three pitch strikeout.

PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Blake Wehunt earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors for his excellent start in Sunday's shutout win. He held Hartford scoreless on just one hit and no walks with eight strikeouts, facing one over the minimum in 6.0 innings of work, while staying under 70 pitches. He is the fourth Sea Dogs pitcher to earn the honor this season, joining John Holobetz (April 13th-19th), Patrick Halligan (May 11th-17th), and Anthony Eyanson (May 18th-24th).

DOING FRANKLIN THINGS Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias has a hit in eleven of his last twelve games with eight multi-hit games in that span. On Wednesday, he hit his 17th home run of the season, his fifth against Altoona this year, and second of the series. Since June 20th, Arias is 22-for-46 (.478) with six doubles, four home runs, 10 RBI, and nine walks. His .333 overall average leads qualified players in the Eastern League.

MAJOR LEAGUERS IN THE HOUSE Nick Sogard will make his third Major League Rehab start this week for Portland, playing first base tonight. Sogard reached base twice yesterday and made a number of outstanding plays at shortstop. Sogard began the season in Worcester before playing 12 games for the Red Sox from May 17-May 30. He has been on the injured list with a right oblique strain since then. LHP Patrick Sandoval stunned in his outing, dealing five scoreless, one-hit innings with one walk and seven strikeouts.

WATCH OUT FOR WINNAY! The Sea Dogs' newest infielder, Jack Winnay, is coming off three straight multi-hit games. Winnay has four multi-hit games in his first ten games as a Sea Dog, including 11 total hits and nine runs scored with three doubles, two home runs, four RBI, and five walks. Winnay showed a propensity for walks (53) and home runs (11) through 56 first-half games with the High-A Greenville Drive. Winnay grew up in Newton, Mass., and was selected by the Red Sox, his childhood team, in the 13th round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Wake Forest.

WALK-OFF WINNER! Ahbram Liendo was 1-for-4 with two RBI last night including the walk-off hit. Since the beginning of June, Liendo is batting .300 (24-for-80) with five doubles, four home runs, 26 RBI, 10 walks, and seven steals. That average elevates to .351 with runners in scoring position during the streak. Liendo now has the third most RBI on the team with 40.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 5, 2005 - Jon Lester fanned 12 batters over seven scoreless innings, leading the Sea Dogs to a 5-0 victory at Trenton.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt (3-4, 3.77 ERA) will make his twelfth start of the season

for Portland. Wehunt is the current Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for his scoreless, one-hit, six-inning start against Hartford on June 28. After recording an 8.44 ERA in three April starts, including a stint on the injured list from April 3rd to April 29th, Wehunt recorded a 2.08 ERA in May, and a 3.98 ERA in June. Wehunt was drafted in the 9th round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft by Boston out of Kennesaw State. This is his second year playing for Double-A Portland.







Eastern League Stories from July 5, 2026

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