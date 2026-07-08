Rumble Ponies Pull Away Late to Overcome Yard Goats

Published on July 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats fell to the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 10-4 in the opening game of a six-game series at Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night. After trailing by four runs early, Hartford rallied to tie the game behind RBI hits from Andy Perez and Cole Messina before Binghamton erupted for six runs in the eighth inning to pull away. Perez finished with three hits, including a pair of doubles and three RBI, while Cade Denton delivered 4.1 scoreless innings of relief with six strikeouts to keep the Yard Goats within striking distance.

Binghamton struck first in the opening inning when JT Schwartz launched a two-run home run to right field off Hartford starter Griffin Herring, giving the Rumble Ponies an early 2-0 lead.

The Rumble Ponies added two more runs in the second inning. Kevin Villavicencio lifted a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Matt Rudick before Herring issued a bases-loaded walk to force home another run, extending Binghamton's advantage to 4-0. Cade Denton entered in relief and settled the game, keeping the Rumble Ponies off the scoreboard over the next 4.2 innings.

Hartford collected its first hit in the fourth inning when Roc Riggio lined a single into center field.

The Yard Goats broke through in the fifth inning. Cole Messina opened the frame with a broken-bat single before GJ Hill lined a base hit to center field. Hill then stole second base to put two runners in scoring position, and Andy Perez lined a two-run double off the center-field wall to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Hartford pulled within one run in the sixth inning against reliever Felipe De La Cruz. Zach Kokoska reached on a bunt single before Messina drove an RBI single into right field, scoring Kokoska to make it a 4-3 game.

The comeback was completed in the seventh inning. Hill led off with a double to left field, and Perez followed with a line-drive single to left, scoring Hill to even the score at 4-4.

Binghamton answered with a decisive eight-run rally in the eighth inning. Wyatt Young scored on a throwing error before Jose Ramos delivered a two-run double. Ryan Lorusso followed with an RBI double, and Schwartz reached on a fielding error that brought home another run. Vincent Parada capped the inning with a sacrifice fly to left field, extending the Rumble Ponies lead to 10-4.

The Yard Goats threatened in the bottom of the ninth inning when Perez ripped his second double of the game into deep right field and Riggio worked a walk, but Binghamton reliever Saul Garcia retired the final batters to secure the victory.

The Yard Goats will continue their six-game series against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, on Wednesday night at 7:10 p.m. RHP Connor Staine will start on the bump for Hartford, and LHP Max Green will pitch for the Ponies. The game will be televised on MiLB.TV and Bally Live and broadcast on the free Audacy app.







Eastern League Stories from July 7, 2026

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