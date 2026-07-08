Heredia Homer the Difference as Fightins Pitching Outduels Patriots

Published on July 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bridgewater, NJ) - Five pitchers for the Reading Fightin Phils (8-5; 38-44) combined to lead them to a 2-1 win over the Somerset Patriots (5-8; 42-40) on Tuesday night from TD Bank Ballpark.

Gage Wood got the start for Reading and kept the Patriots bats silenced. The 22-year old struck out four over three innings, while scattering a pair of hits. The next time Wood will take the mound will be Sunday at Citizens Bank Park in the All-Star Futures Game.

The Fightin Phils scored their only runs of the night when Raylin Heredia lifted his 17th home run of the season to right field in the top of the fourth to make it 2-0, Reading. Heredia now trails Alex Binelas by one homer for the team lead.

Evan Gates (W, 1-3) followed Wood with two innings of scoreless action on the mound, while striking out three. Jack Dallas followed with two innings, allowing one run, which came on a sixth inning home run from DJ Gladney to make it 2-1. Estibenzon Jimenez fired a scoreless eighth and then Alex McFarlane (S, 11) secured the victory with a run-less ninth inning. On the night, Reading pitching struck out 11 batters and did not issue a walk, while scattering nine hits.

Somerset pitching was nearly as dominant, holding Reading to just four hits and the Heredia home run was the lone mistake. Xavier Rivas (L, 4-4) fired a quality start, allowing two runs over six innings, with half a dozen strikeouts. Three more Patriots' pitchers combined to fire three-perfect innings, but it was not enough for the Patriots.

Outside of Heredia, Raider Tello had a hit, clubbing his first Double-A double and Pedro Leon picked up a pair of base knocks and a run scored in the victory.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 12:05 p.m. RHP Kyle Brnovich will get the start for Reading, and he will go against RHP Jack Cebert for Somerset. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19, against the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Fireworks headline Friday night, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Members 1st Federal Credit Union, Berks Technical Institute, Firetree Ltd. and JT Kennedy Electric, Inc. The night also features an appearance by Wrestling Hall of Famer "Lita" with VIP Packages available. Saturday night is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Dickie Noles R-Phils Bobblehead for the first 1,000 adults, thanks to Carl's Cards and Collectibles. The night is also a Tribute to the 75th Anniversary of "Peanuts." The series ends Sunday with a R-Phils Bring Your Camera Photo Session for Kids at 4 p.m.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 7, 2026

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