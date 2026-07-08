Schwartz Hammers Ninth Homer, Ponies Rally with Six-Run Eighth to Take Series Opener over Hartford

Published on July 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Hartford, CT - In the series opener, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (3-10) come alive with a six-run eighth inning to beat the Hartford YardGoats (5-8) 10-4 from Dunkin' Park.

Binghamton struck first from the state capital, taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

First baseman JT Schwartz clubbed a two-out two-run home run down the right field line, scoring center fielder Jose Ramos, who walked. It was Schwartz's ninth homer of the campaign.

Right-hander Channing Austin made his third Double-A start for Binghamton and went hitless and scoreless, but it started rocky.

Austin threw 31 pitches in the first inning and walked two batters, but with two on base and one out, the 24-year-old struck out the final two batters to work out of the jam.

Binghamton took a 4-0 lead off the left-hander Griffin Herring, the Rockies' No. 2 pitching prospect.

Second baseman Kevin Villavicencio delivered a sacrifice fly, scoring right fielder Matt Rudick, who walked to lead off the frame.

Herring loaded the bases after a walk to designated hitter Chris Suero, a double to center fielder Jose Ramos, and a walk to third baseman Nick Lorusso. A walk to Schwartz made it 4-0 Ponies.

Herring pitched 1.2 innings, walking six batters, which is a career high.

In the third inning, right-hander Justin Armbruster replaced Austin, claiming the final out, which was the only batter he faced.

Binghamton went to right-hander Brendan Girton for his first appearance out of the bullpen.

Hartford got to Girton in the fifth inning, making it a 4-2 game behind three hits. Shortstop Andy Perez highlighted the inning with a two-run double, but Girton then left him stranded, striking out the next two hitters.

Girton struck out four over 2.0 innings, surrendering two runs and four hits.

In the sixth inning, the Yard Goats made it a 4-3 game off of left-hander Felipe De La Cruz, as catcher Cole Messina delivered a two-out single to score left fielder Zach Kokoska, who singled in the frame.

The Rumble Ponies offense left two on base in the fifth inning and in the sixth inning had first and second with one out until Suero was picked off at first base, and then Lorusso grounded out to end the frame.

De La Cruz, who went just one inning, was replaced by Douglas Orellana (W, 7-2) in the bottom of the seventh inning, and Hartford took advantage.

After a lead-off double from center fielder G.J. Hill, Perez drove him in with an RBI single to make it a 4-4 game. Perez was thrown out at second after Lorusso cut off a throw from left fielder Vincent Perozo. Orellana left two on and got out of the inning.

The Rumble Ponies took the lead back with a six-run eighth inning behind just two hits and three Hartford errors to make it 10-4. Hartford started the frame with right-hander Austin Smith (L, 1-3), and he was credited with all six runs before going to left-hander Michael Prosecky.

Shortstop Wyatt Young scored from third base on a throwing error from catcher Cole Messina, who could not throw out Villavicencio, who stole second.

Then, after a Suero walk, Ramos hammered his second double of the game, and he scored two runs to make it 7-4. Lorusso followed with an RBI double the other way to extend the lead to 8-4.

Ramos leads the team with 44 RBI, and Lorusso is in second with 42 RBIs.

Still in the eighth, Schwartz delivered a sacrifice fly, plus an error from Hill in center field, dropping the fly ball, giving Schwartz a four RBI game. Catcher Kevin Parada closed out the frame with a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom half of the eighth inning, right-hander Garrett Stratton delivered a scoreless frame with a strikeout.

Right-hander Saul Garcia got the ball in the ninth, and he went scoreless after allowing a one-out double to Perez and a walk to second baseman Roc Riggio.

The Ponies homered in the game and are now 24-23 when they homer this season.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A, Colorado Rockies) on Wednesday at Dunkin' Donuts Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM, and the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: JT Schwartz tallies a four-RBI game and hammers his 9th home run (2-for-3, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI, BB)...Jose Ramos tallies his 12th multi-hit game (2-for-4, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB)...Kevin Villavicencio picks up his 5th two-hit game (2-for-4, R, RBI)...Nick Lorusso is second on the team with 42 RBIs (1-for-5, 2B, RBI, BB)...Kevin Parada reached base three times (1-for-3, RBI, 2 BB)...Channing Austin tosses his first scoreless and hitless Double-A start (2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO)...Garrett Stratton is scoreless in six of seven appearances (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO)...Saul Garcia (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO).







Eastern League Stories from July 7, 2026

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