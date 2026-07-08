Baysox Win Wild Extra-Inning Affair on Tuesday Night in Akron for Sixth Consecutive Victory

Published on July 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Akron, OH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, scored on a wild pitch in the top of the tenth inning, claiming their sixth consecutive win in extra-innings oo Tuesday night's series opener against the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a 2-1 final.

Chesapeake (8-4, 37-43) trailed 1-0 entering the eighth inning, before a slice of good fortune fell its way. After consecutive hits from Tavian Josenberger and Doug Hodo started the frame, Aron Estrada lined out sharply on a leaping grab from Akron first baseman Maick Collado, who quickly stepped on first to double off Hodo.

With two outs in the frame, Brandon Butterworth hit a pop fly to shallow center field. At the last second, Akron center fielder Alfonsin Rosario called off second baseman Christian Knapczyk, who looked to be underneath the ball. The ball was not caught as a result, and Josenberger scored from second base to tie the game.

That score held until the tenth, thanks to more stellar work from the Baysox bullpen on Tuesday. As part of five scoreless innings from Chesapeake relievers, right-hander Ben Vespi retired six of seven hitters faced. Vespi (W, 1-3) struck out four, including three in the ninth inning, stranding the winning run for Akron at second base as a result.

In the top of the tenth, Fernando Peguero came on to pinch run for Dom Keegan, who tallied a pair of hits in his Baysox and Orioles organization debut on Tuesday. Peguero advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, before right-hander Zane Morehouse (L, 0-1) uncorked a wild pitch for the RubberDucks, plating the eventual winning run.

Akron's only run of the game came on a second-inning solo homer from Collado. It was the lone blemish on the tab of left-handed starter Joseph Dzierwa, who completed five innings with three strikeouts and just three hits allowed in his first time pitching back in his home state as a professional.

Left-hander Juan Rojas followed Dzierwa with a pair of scoreless innings. Rojas has gone his last five frames without allowing a run. Right-hander Jeisson Cabrera (S, 2) finished off another stellar effort on the mound for the Baysox with a perfect bottom of the tenth. During the winning streak, the Baysox bullpen has posted a 1.54 ERA (four earned runs in 23.1 innings).

The Baysox have won 11 of their last 15 games. During that stretch Chesapeake has posted a 2.33 ERA - the lowest of any staff in Minor League Baseball. Tuesday was also the third game in the six-game winning streak for the Baysox in which they came from behind in the eighth inning or later.

Chesapeake searches for a seventh straight win when it continues the six-game series in Akron on Wednesday night at 6:35 pm. Right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown (1-7, 6.75 ERA) is set to take the ball for the Baysox against RubberDucks left-hander Josh Hartle (3-4, 4.65 ERA).

The Baysox will return to Prince George's Stadium following the MLB All-Star Break on Friday, July 17, when Chesapeake opens a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, with first pitch on July 17 set for 7:05 pm ET.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from July 7, 2026

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