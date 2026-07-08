Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats Rained out Tuesday
Published on July 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats game on Tuesday, July 7th has been postponed due to inclement weather.
They will make the game up tomorrow, Wednesday, July 8th, as part of a seven-inning doubleheader beginning at 5:05pm at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Check out the Portland Sea Dogs Statistics
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