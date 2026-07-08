Senators Come Back to Beat SeaWolves 4-3, Snap Erie's Nine-Game Winning Streak

Published on July 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Senators trailed the SeaWolves 1-0 heading into the seventh before the teams traded runs back and forth across the late frames. Eventually, TJ White 's solo homer in the ninth put Harrisburg on top 4-3, and RHP Holden Powell (S, 6) closed the win in the bottom of the ninth.

The Sens nearly broke through in the first after loading the bases with two outs, but the SeaWolves' RHP Max Alba struck out Cortland Lawson to escape the jam. After Kervin Pichardo singled with two out in the second, Erie retired the next 15 Harrisburg hitters in a row.

Meanwhile, LHP Alex Clemmey set down the first six hitters he faced.

In the third, Clemmey issued a walk, hit a batter, then walked another to load the bases with no outs. A Peyton Graham sac fly to center scored the first run of the game, and the SeaWolves took a 1-0 lead.

The left-hander shut down Erie the rest of his outing, though. Clemmey went six innings, allowing the one run on just two hits, two walks and five strikeouts.

The Senators scored their first run in the seventh. Leandro Pineda launched his third homer of the season to knot the game 1-1.

The SeaWolves responded in the next half inning against RHP Aaron Shortridge. After Andrew Jenkins doubled to lead off the inning and Max Burt singled, Patrick Lee hit a weak groundball to short that scored Jenkins and put Erie back in front 2-1.

But Harrisburg punched back in the eighth. Sam Petersen drew a one-out walk. Then Devin Fitz-Gerald singled to rightfield. Petersen went first-to-third on the hit. The Erie rightfielder, Patrick Lee, threw the ball away trying to get Petersen, advancing Fitz-Gerald to second.

With two in scoring position and one out, Branden Boissiere lined a two-RBI double off the rightfield wall to give the Sens their first lead of the game, pushing in front 3-2.

Boissiere, after spending nearly three months on the Injured List, has driven in 14 runs in just 11 games played.

The SeaWolves again responded in the next half-inning. RHP Thomas Schultz (W, 1-2) struck out the first two hitters of the frame. But Justice Bigbie doubled and Garrett Pennington singled to drive in Bigbie, tying the game 3-3.

In the ninth, with the bases empty and one out, TJ White homered to right off RHP Tanner Kohlhepp (L, 4-2). White's second Double-A homer gave the Senators the 4-3 lead.

Powell came on for the save, tossing a one-two-three ninth, striking out two. The last hitter, Patrick Lee, was called for a pitch-timer violation to end the game.

The Sens' win snapped the SeaWolves' nine-game winning streak. Harrisburg has now ended two different nine-game winning streaks for Erie this season.

Game two comes Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. RHP Isaac Lyon (2-3) is scheduled for the start.







Eastern League Stories from July 7, 2026

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