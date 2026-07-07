Mets OF Luis Robert Jr. to Have MLB Rehab Assignment Transferred to Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday

Published on July 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - New York Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. is expected to have his major league rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday night.

Robert Jr. began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on June 30. He played in three games vs. Triple-A Worcester on June 30, July 2, and July 4. He combined to go 1-for-10 with one walk and two strikeouts. Robert played five innings defensively in center field on June 30, and played the full game in center field on July 2 and July 4.

Robert was placed on the Mets' 10-day injured list on April 30 with lumbar spine disc herniation. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 26. He last played for the Mets on April 26. Robert Jr. has played in 24 games for the Mets this season and produced a .224 AVG, .656 OPS, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 10 R, 3 2B, and 2 SB.

The 28-year-old is in his seventh MLB season and his first with the New York Mets. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox. Robert Jr. was traded from the White Sox to the Mets for infielder Luisangel Acuña and right-handed pitcher Truman Pauley on January 20, 2026.

In 601 major league games in his career, he has recorded a .258 AVG, .763 OPS, 104 HR, 306 RBI, and 104 SB. In six seasons with the White Sox (2020-25), he played in 577 games and produced a .259 AVG, .767 OPS, 102 HR, 298 RBI, and 102 SB. He made his MLB debut on July 24, 2020. Robert Jr., along with Ray Durham, Alexei Ramírez, and Minnie Miñoso, are the only players in White Sox history with 100 home runs and 100 stolen bases.

Robert Jr. was an American League All-Star for the White Sox in 2023, after he hit 38 home runs and recorded 80 runs batted in. His 38 home runs ranked third in the American League that season. He was a Silver Slugger Award winner in 2023 and a Gold Glove Award winner as a rookie in 2020.

Robert Jr. finished second in voting for the American League Rookie of the Year, behind Seattle's Kyle Lewis, in 2020. He finished top 20 in the American League in stolen bases in four different seasons with the White Sox, including fifth with 33 stolen bases in 2025.

Robert Jr. originally signed with the Chicago White Sox on May 27, 2017, out of Ciego de Avila, Cuba.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies open a six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats (the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. at Dunkin' Park in Hartford, Connecticut. The game will air on MiLB.TV, WNBF News Radio 1290 AM and 92.1 FM, and on the WNBF App. Pregame coverage gets underway at 6:55 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.







Eastern League Stories from July 7, 2026

Mets OF Luis Robert Jr. to Have MLB Rehab Assignment Transferred to Double-A Binghamton on Tuesday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.