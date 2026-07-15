PWHL First-Round Pick and Annapolis Native Lacey Eden to Appear at Baysox Women in Sports Night, Friday, July 17

Published on July 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox are proud to welcome hometown hockey star Lacey Eden to Prince George's Stadium on Friday, July 17, when the Baysox host the Hartford Yard Goats for Women in Sports Night

An Annapolis, Maryland, native, Eden is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and has represented Team USA at five World Championships, earning two gold and three silver medals. During her career with the Badgers, she became the first woman to win four NCAA national championships. In her final season, she led the nation in scoring and co-captained the Badgers to another title. In June, she was selected fifth overall by PWHL Las Vegas in the 2026 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Draft, becoming the first Maryland-born player ever chosen in the PWHL draft. The PWHL is the premier professional women's ice hockey league in North America. The PWHL is owned by Los Angeles Dodgers majority owner Mark and Kimbra Walter alongside tennis legend Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss.

As part of Women in Sports Night, Eden will throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the game and host a meet-and-greet with fans on the concourse. One complimentary photo will be available to each guest at the meet-and-greet, which Eden will be on hand to sign.

The night is packed with additional fun for the whole family. The first 1,000 fans ages 3 and older will receive a Supergirl cape sock giveaway. After the game, fans can enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Education Systems Federal Credit Union, and kids are invited onto the field for Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Women in Sports Night with a hometown champion like Lacey Eden," said Brian Shallcross, General Manager, Chesapeake Baysox. "Lacey's story-from Annapolis to a national champion and professional athlete-is exactly the kind of inspiration we want to share with our fans and the next generation of young athletes."

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tickets are available at baysox.com or by calling the box office at 301-464-4865.







Eastern League Stories from July 15, 2026

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