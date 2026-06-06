Velasquez Caps Comeback with Walk-Off Double

Published on June 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied from a five-run deficit and beat the Erie SeaWolves, 9-8, on Friday night at CarMax Park, capped with a 10th -inning, walk-off double by Diego Velasquez.

The Flying Squirrels (36-18) picked up their second win of the series against the SeaWolves (27-28) and maintained their 6.5-game lead in the Southwest Division standings with 14 games remaining in the first half of the Eastern League season.

With two outs and runners on first and second in the bottom of the 10th, Velasquez belted a double to center to bring home Jack Payton and win the game against former Flying Squirrels pitcher Eric Silva (Loss, 0-2).

Richmond reliever Tyler Vogel (Win, 4-0) held the SeaWolves off the scoreboard in the ninth and 10th innings, stranding three baserunners. He had three strikeouts in his outing.

The SeaWolves plated four runs in the top of the first against Flying Squirrels starter Charlie McDaniel, who was making his Double-A debut. Thayron Liranzo and Andrew Jenkins hit RBI singles before Chris Meyers doubled in two runs.

In the bottom of the first, Parks Harber scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 4-1.

Erie extended the lead to five runs in the top of the second. After a leadoff walk, Brett Callahan hit a two-run homer to open a 6-1 SeaWolves lead.

Ty Hanchey hit an RBI triple and later scored on a single by Dayson Croes to pull within three in the second.

Will Bednar entered in the fourth and issued a leadoff walk to Callahan, who advanced to third on a pick-off attempt error. Liranzo brought him in to score with a sacrifice fly for a 7-3 SeaWolves lead. Bednar finished his outing with one unearned run allowed over three scoreless, hitless innings and struck out five batters.

In the bottom of the fourth, Payton led off with a walk and later scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Croes to pull Richmond within three runs.

The Flying Squirrels scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the score, 7-7. Bo Davidson led off the inning with a solo homer, his team-leading ninth of the season. In this week's series, Davidson is 6-for-17 with three homers, a double and four RBIs.

Later in the inning, Jean Carlos Sio hit an RBI single and Payton scored the tying run on a balk.

Croes led off the bottom of the sixth with his first homer of the year, a solo shot, to give Richmond an 8-7 lead.

John Peck led off the top of the seventh with a solo homer against Ben Peterson to tie the game, 8-8. Peterson struck out the next six batters he faced over his two-inning appearance.

The win was Richmond's sixth walk-off victory at CarMax Park this season and the second walk-off hit for Velasquez in his Flying Squirrels career. Richmond is 21-7 at home this year.

The series continues on Saturday night at CarMax Park. Right-hander Trystan Vrieling (1-1, 3.92) will be on the mound for Richmond opposed by Erie lefty Joe Miller (2-1, 3.89). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Saturday is Women & Girls in Sports Night at CarMax Park presented by Comcast - Xfinity. In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by Chick-fil-A follow the game. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2026

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