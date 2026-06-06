Suero Delivers Walk-Off Three-Run Home Run to Lead Binghamton to Third-Straight Win

Published on June 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (21-34) win in walk-off fashion for the second straight night, pulling past the Reading Fightin Phils (24-31), 5-4 in 10 innings, from Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton now has seven walk-off wins this season.

Binghamton went into extra innings with Reading on back-to-back nights, tied at 2-2.

Reading scored two runs in the top half as centerfielder Dylan Campbell roped a go-ahead RBI double, and catcher Kehden Hettiger followed with an RBI single to make it 4-2 Reading.

Binghamton had not won an extra-inning game when trailing all year until tonight. After a single from shortstop Wyatt Young, the Rumble Ponies had two on base for catcher Chris Suero, who blasted a three-run walk-off home run to win it 5-4.

The Rumble Ponies tallied their seventh walk-off win of the year, and Suero delivered their second walk-off home run.

Binghamton third baseman Jacob Reimer got things going early with a two-run shot in the bottom of the first inning. Catcher Chris Suero led off the inning with a triple, and Reimer followed with his fifth home run of the year to make it 2-0.

The Rumble Ponies got a quality start from right-hander Bryce Conley, who made his sixth start of the year. The 31-year-old pitched 7.0 innings, allowing just three hits across two runs, and struck out five.

The seven innings are the longest start for a Binghamton arm all year and the longest for Conley since June 24, 2025, for Double-A Harrisburg.

Right-hander Luke Russo got through 5.0 innings for the eighth consecutive outing. Russo surrendered the two-run home run but bared down, striking out three over five hits.

Binghamton had a prime chance at insurance in the third inning, loading the bases after Russo walked three batters, but second baseman Nick Lorusso grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Reading tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning as shortstop Bryan Rincone deposited a two-run home run to score the designated hitter Dante Nori led-off the frame with a single.

In the top of the seventh inning, Conley walked third baseman Aroon Escobar to lead off the frame, and Raylin Heredia followed with a single.

With two on base, Conley picked off Escobar at second base, and then two batters later, center fielder Dylan Campbell lined out to shortstop Wyatt Young, who doubled up Heredia to end the threat.

Left-hander Tristan Garrnett pitched 1.1 innings but was taken out of the game with one out in the seventh with left fielder Vincent Perozo off second base leading off the frame with a double.

Right-hander Christian McGowan shut the door for Reading in the frame to keep the game tied at 2-2.

In the top of the eighth inning, right-hander Brian Metoyer got the ball for Binghamton. Reading third baseman catcher Kehden Hettiger led off the inning with a single, but Suero threw him out trying to steal second, for his second putout of the night. Metoyer retired the next two hitters to keep the game tied.

Metoyer struck out three over two innings of work and put Reading down in order in the ninth. Right-hander Colin Pulse of Reading did the same in the bottom of the ninth to send it to extra-innings.

The Rumble Ponies captured their first comeback win of the year when trailing after nine innings, and their first three-game win streak.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 F M, the WNBF News Radio App, and on MiLB.TV

Postgame Notes: Bryce Conley records the longest start for a Binghamton arm this year (7.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO)...Chris Suero blasts his eighth home run and Binghamton's second walk-off homer of the year (2-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI)...Jacob Reimer, after missing the last three games, hit his fifth home run (1-for-3, R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, SB)...Vincent Perozo tallies his third multi-hit game and first three-hit game (3-for-4, 2 2B)...Brian Metoyer (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO).







Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2026

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